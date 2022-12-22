JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career

Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story

Published on December 22, 2022 01:10 PM

JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.

In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own words from a previous video alleging the partner wanted to gain "views" and "clout" from their relationship.

The clip sees Siwa, 19, facing the camera and lip-syncing to audio of someone trying to tell one of two people that they "make pretty bad throat noises" while drinking — with the relationship-referencing text displayed over the clip.

jojo siwa
JoJo Siwa. jojo siwa/TikTok

"But I love you Why are you breaking up with me??!!!" reads the first piece of text, presented as something the ex-partner said to Siwa.

Then, more written text poses two potential reasons behind the breakup: "There's someone else" or "You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me [because] you're 'growing your career and wanna get to the top' …"

"There's not someone else…" reads the next piece of text, seemingly confirming the relationship ended due to her partner seeking career growth.

Siwa elaborated in the post's caption, writing, "And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn't lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore."

This isn't the "Boomerang" singer's first time coyly addressing the recent split. In an emotional video posted to her mom Jessalynn's Instagram Story on Monday, Siwa seemingly confirmed the breakup and reasons behind it.

"'Cause I got used!" JoJo said as she paced a room, talking to an unseen person after the latter asked why she was mad.

JoJo Siwa Says She ‘Got Tricked Into Being Told That I Was Loved’ Following Split from Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa. Jessalynn Siwa/Instagram

She then added, "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f---ing played!"

While JoJo did not name anyone in her mom's Instagram Story video, she was first linked to Cyrus, 22, in August after they filmed a TikTok video together.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Cyrus said on Tuesday, "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family," adding, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and am saddened and confused by the situation."

JoJo came out as part of the LGBTQ community in January 2021 over a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages (13391025bj) Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa 'Jagged Little Pill' Opening Night at the Pantages Theatre, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2022
Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Cyrus (no relation to Miley Cyrus) is a well-known creator in the LGBTQ+ community, and uses her platform to talk about her sexuality and relationships.

Throughout the fall, JoJo and Cyrus documented their relationship on social media, first at a Chuck E. Cheese and, later, on an elaborate Disney World date where Cyrus asked JoJo to be her girlfriend.

The Nickelodeon mogul posted a carousel of photos from their trip, including one snap featuring a sign from Cyrus asking, "JoJo Be My GF?"

In a YouTube video, JoJo also spoke openly about their relationship after the pair shared an onscreen kiss. "Long story short, Avery and I, if you can't tell already, we really, really like each other," said the star. "At least, I think she really really likes me!"

