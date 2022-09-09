Did JoJo Siwa Just Confirm She's Dating Avery Cyrus in Cheeky TikTok Post?

Siwa seemingly confirmed her new relationship — with some help from ex-couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian — on social media

By
Published on September 9, 2022 02:52 PM
JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. Photo: JoJo Siwa/TikTok

JoJo Siwa appears to be seeing someone new!

Earlier this week, Siwa shared a TikTok post with content creator Avery Cyrus, seemingly confirming rumors that they are dating.

In the video, Siwa and Cyrus are sitting in a car, mouthing the words to a voiceover by former couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

"We're friends," mouths Siwa, 19. "Purely platonic," Cyrus, 22, mouths, which prompts Siwa to laugh.

"What's so funny?" Cyrus mimes, to which Siwa responds, "I don't know."

On Monday, Siwa shared a photo dump on Instagram — and within the post, she included a photo of Cyrus braiding her hair. In the comments section, the TikToker wrote, "I miss braiding your hair."

In August, Siwa shared another playful TikTok of the pair where Cyrus is curling her hair.

The rumored relationship comes after Siwa's ex Kylie Prew announced in August during an Instagram Live that she and Siwa had broken up in June.

"I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don't want to talk about it for a while, but, um, someone asked me just now if I was single [and] I am," said Prew during the live stream.

She continued, "I've been single for almost two months and it's okay. It's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air."

The former Dance Moms star hasn't spoken publicly about the breakup, but Prew assured fans they're both "safe and happy and healthy."

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Coming Out as LGBTQ: "This Is the First Time That I've Felt So Personally Happy"

"That's all that matters, and it doesn't need to be drama," Prew added.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge has been as busy as ever. She spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday about her new role on season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

"I've never played a gay character — besides myself, and I'm not a character, I'm just myself, but that's that's how it looks to the world," she said of her character Madison, who is gay.

"But this is so straightforward: Madison is a queer human. I think it's really special getting to know that kids are going to watch this and not be like, 'She's queer? What's that?' They're going to be like, 'She's queer. Cool.' I love that the next generation just kind of [moves past] it vs. it being a weird thing."

Related Articles
JOJO SIWA, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - "Camp Prom"
JoJo Siwa Says 'HSMTMTS' Queer Role Was 'Really Special:' 'Never Played a Gay Character'
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew are seen on September 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Kylie Prew Says She and JoJo Siwa Broke Up Again 'Almost Two Months' Ago: 'Everything's Fine'
Jojo Siwa, Justin Bieber
JoJo Siwa Revisits a 2018 Justin Bieber Instagram Comment for TikTok Trend: 'Burn It'
Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew attend the Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew's Relationship Timeline
JoJo Siwa/TikTok
JoJo Siwa Trades Pixie Cut for a Long, Shaggy Mullet in Latest TikTok — and Her Fans Have Thoughts
JoJo Siwa attends the Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season 3 premiere; Abby Lee Miller is seen on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles
JoJo Siwa Reunites with 'Dance Moms' Coach Abby Lee Miller for Hilarious TikTok
JoJo Siwa Says She Has Bald Spot Due to 'Stress Rash' from her Time on Dance Moms
JoJo Siwa Says She Has a Bald Spot Due to 'Stress Rash' from Her Time on 'Dance Moms'
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
JoJo Siwa
From 'Dance Moms' to Super Stardom: JoJo Siwa's Life in Photos
candace cameron bure; jojo siwa
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses JoJo Siwa Calling Her 'Rudest Celebrity' in TikTok Video: 'All Good'
JoJo Siwa Reveals She's Back Together with Girlfriend Kylie Prew
JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Back Together with Kylie Prew: 'If You Love Something Let It Go'
Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on September 03, 2021 in Pasadena, California.
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew 'Talking a Lot' After Teasing Possible Reconciliation: Source
Natasha Bure, Candace Cameron Bure, JoJo Siwa
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Tells JoJo Siwa to 'Grow Up'
Candace Cameron Bure JoJo Siwa
Candace Cameron Bure Laughs Off 'Weird Timing' of JoJo Siwa Swag Sent by Company Clueless to Their Drama
Jojo Siwa Instagram
JoJo Siwa Holds Hands with Ex-Girlfriend Kylie Prew at Walt Disney World
JoJo Siwa (Photo Credit_ Sami Drasin) (1)
JoJo Siwa Says She and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Are Setting 'New Boundaries' in Rekindled Relationship