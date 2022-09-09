Did JoJo Siwa Just Confirm She's Dating Avery Cyrus in Cheeky TikTok Post?

JoJo Siwa appears to be seeing someone new!

Earlier this week, Siwa shared a TikTok post with content creator Avery Cyrus, seemingly confirming rumors that they are dating.

In the video, Siwa and Cyrus are sitting in a car, mouthing the words to a voiceover by former couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

"We're friends," mouths Siwa, 19. "Purely platonic," Cyrus, 22, mouths, which prompts Siwa to laugh.

"What's so funny?" Cyrus mimes, to which Siwa responds, "I don't know."

On Monday, Siwa shared a photo dump on Instagram — and within the post, she included a photo of Cyrus braiding her hair. In the comments section, the TikToker wrote, "I miss braiding your hair."

In August, Siwa shared another playful TikTok of the pair where Cyrus is curling her hair.

The rumored relationship comes after Siwa's ex Kylie Prew announced in August during an Instagram Live that she and Siwa had broken up in June.

"I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don't want to talk about it for a while, but, um, someone asked me just now if I was single [and] I am," said Prew during the live stream.

She continued, "I've been single for almost two months and it's okay. It's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air."

The former Dance Moms star hasn't spoken publicly about the breakup, but Prew assured fans they're both "safe and happy and healthy."

"That's all that matters, and it doesn't need to be drama," Prew added.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge has been as busy as ever. She spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday about her new role on season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

"I've never played a gay character — besides myself, and I'm not a character, I'm just myself, but that's that's how it looks to the world," she said of her character Madison, who is gay.

"But this is so straightforward: Madison is a queer human. I think it's really special getting to know that kids are going to watch this and not be like, 'She's queer? What's that?' They're going to be like, 'She's queer. Cool.' I love that the next generation just kind of [moves past] it vs. it being a weird thing."