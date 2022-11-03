JoJo Siwa Gets Real About the Holidays: 'They're Really Hard For a Lot of People'

Halloween is over, which means it's officially JoJo Siwa's favorite time of the year.

In the spirit of her partnership with Ocean Spray for its "Power Your Holidays" campaign, Siwa spoke with PEOPLE about her holiday plans — and shared some love with those who find themselves struggling this time of year.

For the 19-year-old multihyphenate, teaming up with the brand for the holidays was a no-brainer. Siwa said that she "grew up" with its iconic cranberry sauce, which now reminds her of life before stardom.

"It just reminds me of being a little kid, you know what I mean?" Siwa said. "It reminds me of my little life back in Nebraska before all of… everything."

The YouTube star added, "We eat it with every one of my mom's famous home-cooked meals."

While reflecting on her childhood in Omaha, Siwa, who now lives in Los Angeles, admitted that she misses the frigid winters.

"I would give anything to have a snowy, winter-y Christmas," she said. "I miss the snow so much."

The "Boomerang" singer said that while her holiday plans aren't nailed down just yet, she will be spending them with her family, friends and girlfriend, Avery Cyrus.

Siwa added that she will be encouraging her loved ones to join her as she pays homage to the brand's iconic sauce through dance. Specifically, she will be recreating the sauce's iconic jiggle to Ocean Spray's new "Wiggle, Wiggle, Jiggle, Jiggle" song on TikTok and Instagram for its holiday campaign.

"I'm gonna convince everybody that I know to jiggle with me," the Dance Moms star said.

While this campaign, a celebration of the sauce's 110th anniversary, is cheerful and lighthearted, the singer acknowledged that the holidays aren't merry for everybody.

"They're really special but they're also really hard for a lot of people," Siwa said, adding that it's an especially difficult time for those who've lost a loved one this year.

The star, an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, also recognized that this time of year can be challenging for individuals who are "afraid of being yourself, but this is the year that you realized who you really are."

"But truthfully, I think that the holidays are a free excuse to smile," Siwa said, going on to compare the holidays to a trip to Disney World.

"You go to Disney and all your problems go away," Siwa said. "I feel like Christmas has that same power, and any holiday that you celebrate can have that same power if you let it."