JoJo Siwa Says She's 'Lucky' to Be Back in a Relationship with Kylie Prew: 'We Got It Right'

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on September 03, 2021 in Pasadena, California.

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her love life!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Dance Moms alum, 18, opened up about her rekindled relationship with Kylie Prew.

"I am in a relationship and I'm very happy and very lucky to be loved. It's been very nice," Siwa said.

She continued, "I think something that's been great, is it's been so honest, and I think that's a mistake that I've made in the past, is maybe trying to be something that I maybe wasn't. But this is just so pure and so honest, and it's so real and it just feels like I/we got it right."

Siwa and Prew broke up in October 2021 after nine months of dating, though they recently sparked reconciliation rumors.

The Nickelodeon star hinted the pair had restarted their relationship in an April interview with Extra in which she declared herself "very much in love."

"I'm very happy. I'm very much in love. I… am really lucky that I'm loved unconditionally, too, by this human, and she is awesome," Siwa said. "It would be really nice if she was at my home. We're long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…"

When asked directly whether she and Prew had gotten back together, the Dance Moms alum said: "I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I'm not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say."

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant confirmed fan's suspicions when she shared photos of the pair together at Disney World in Orlando, Florida on May 5. In the first photo, Siwa is seen planting a kiss on Prew's cheek.

"If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍♾," Siwa captioned the post.