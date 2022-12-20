JoJo Siwa Says She 'Got Tricked into Being Told That I Was Loved' Following Breakup from Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa is speaking out about heartbreak.

In a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Story on Monday, the 19-year-old singer seemingly confirmed her split from TikTok creator Avery Cyrus in an emotional video.

" 'Cause I got used!" JoJo said as she paced a room, talking to an unseen person after the latter asked why she was mad.

JoJo then added, "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f---ing played!"

While JoJo did not name anyone in her mom's Instagram Story video Monday, the Dance Moms alum was first linked to Cyrus, 22, in August after they filmed a TikTok video together. They recently split after three months of dating.

Cyrus tells PEOPLE, "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family," adding, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and am saddened and confused by the situation."

A rep for JoJo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

JoJo Siwa. Jessalynn Siwa/Instagram

JoJo came out as part of the LGBTQ community in January 2021 over a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram.

When she lip-synched Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" following a day with TikTok collective Pride House LA, fans wondered if she was revealing something about her sexuality.

And with a very direct T-shirt — reading, "BEST GAY COUSIN EVER" — JoJo confirmed it.

Cyrus (no relation to Miley Cyrus) is a well-known creator in the LGBTQ+ community, and uses her platform to talk about her sexuality and relationships.

Throughout the fall, JoJo and Cyrus documented their relationship on social media, first at a Chuck E. Cheese and, later, on an elaborate Disney World date where Cyrus asked JoJo to be her girlfriend.

The Nickelodeon mogul posted carousel of photos from their trip, including one snap featuring a sign from Cyrus asking, "JoJo Be My GF?"

In a YouTube video, JoJo also spoke openly about their relationship after the pair shared an onscreen kiss.

"Long story short, Avery and I, if you can't tell already, we really, really like each other," said the star. "At least, I think she really really likes me!"