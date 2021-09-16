JoJo Siwa Says She and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Celebrate Four Different Anniversaries

JoJo Siwa made her relationship with Kylie Prew Instagram official in February, days after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have a lot to celebrate when it comes to their relationship.

On Wednesday, the Dance Moms alum, 18, appeared on The Tonight Show where she told host Jimmy Fallon that she and Prew commemorate not one, but four special relationship milestones each month.

Breaking down the celebratory moments, Siwa explained: "Ky asked me to be the girlfriend on the 8th, Jan. 8th. But then I was like, 'You know what?' I also need to ask you to be my girlfriend. So we did that."

She continued: "And yesterday was the anniversary of that day, when I asked Ky to be my girlfriend."

She then explained, "We actually celebrate four days though — when Ky asked me to be girlfriend, when I asked Ky to be girlfriend, when we told each other that we liked each other, and when we kissed for the first time. So we celebrate all four: 8th, 14th, 28th, and 29th."

When Fallon asked the YouTube star if it's "exhausting" to have so many anniversaries each month, Siwa said she and Prew will probably stop celebrating the four dates after their one-year anniversary.

Earlier this month, Siwa and Prew made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of the Nickelodeon star's new film, The J Team. The event, which took place in Pasadena, California, marked the first time the couple made an official public appearance with one another, showing off some PDA as the pair posed for the cameras.

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on September 03, 2021 in Pasadena, California. Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Back in January, Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community via a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram.

When she lip synched Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" following a day with TikTok collective Pride House LA, fans wondered if she was revealing something about her sexuality. And with a very direct T-shirt — BEST GAY COUSIN EVER — she confirmed it.

Siwa previously told PEOPLE that the announcement was the last thing she hadn't shared with the world. She expressed that she was inspired by her love for Prew, which began as a friendship and turned romantic in late 2020. At first, Siwa didn't want to put a "label" on her sexuality.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," she said at the time. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," Siwa added in April. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."