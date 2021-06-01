JoJo Siwa said that she also heard from other famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Nas X, among others

JoJo Siwa Says Iggy Azalea Texted Her After She Came Out as LGBTQ: 'She Was There as a Friend'

That's what friends are for!

While gracing the cover of Entertainment Weekly's new Pride digital issue, for which she talked about dealing with fame and coming out publicly in January as part of the LGBTQ community, JoJo Siwa also opened about the support she received after breaking the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Siwa, 18 — who is currently in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew — told the outlet that she received a text message of support from Iggy Azalea.

"The night that I came out, Iggy Azalea actually texted me. She was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm so happy for you. This is amazing,'" Siwa told EW. "It was like 3 a.m. at this point. This was before Kylie and I were on FaceTime every single night sleeping."

"We talked for a while and I got to tell her everything. It was really sweet. She was there as a friend," she continued, before adding that she also heard from other famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Nas X, among others.

In April, Siwa opened up to PEOPLE about coming out, saying the announcement was the last thing she hadn't shared with the world, and it was something inspired by her love for Prew, which began as friendship and turned romantic in late 2020.

At first, Siwa didn't want to put a "label" on her sexuality, she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm 'Ky-sexual,' " she joked. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," added Siwa. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Coming Out as LGBTQ: "This Is the First Time That I've Felt So Personally Happy"

While chatting with EW for their latest digital cover, Siwa also opened up about how she is pushing to have a kissing scene taken out of the final cut of her upcoming movie.

Produced by Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and directed by To All The Boys I've Loved Before filmmaker Susan Johnson, the Christmas movie is adapted from Megan Shull's young adult novel of the same name and currently features a romantic scene between Siwa and a man.

"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man," Siwa told the publication, adding that her fans likely won't separate her persona from her character Franny on-screen: "That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it's going to be a little weird."

"I'm not about it," she added of the kissing scene. "I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled."