JoJo Siwa Shares Tearful Selfie After Saying Goodbye to Long-Distance Girlfriend Kylie Prew

"It happens every time we say goodbye," JoJo Siwa explained on her Instagram Stories, after posting a photo of herself crying

JoJo Siwa is feeling "sad" after temporarily saying goodbye to her long-distance girlfriend Kylie Prew after her most recent visit.

The Time 100 honoree, 17, shared a tearful selfie Monday to her Instagram Stories after bidding farewell to Prew, 18. "I. Don't. Like. Saying. Goodbye," Siwa wrote with the photo.

She clarified the reason for her tears shortly after, updating her more than 10 million followers with a video.

"Nothing happened, we're just long-distance, and we had to say goodbye today," Siwa explains in the video.

"And I'm sad," she continues. "It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to, ever. But we do, and it just makes when we say hi to each other even more special."

Siwa then admits that she was still feeling emotional about Prew's departure.

"I'm going to go keep doing this [crying] for a lot longer," she says. "But I just wanted to come in her because I knew you all were panicking for a second. But no need to panic, [it's just] the reality of long-distance. It's very, very, very hard, but it's the most worth it ever."

JoJo Siwa Credit: JoJo Siwa/instagram

She and Prew appeared to have made the most of their time together, paying a recent visit to Walt Disney World. "I love you to infinity and beyond," she captioned a recent photo of themselves on Instagram, sporting matching Toy Story merch.

The Dance Moms alum made her relationship Instagram official with Prew on their one-month anniversary in February. The announcement came just days after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

She recently opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship, revealing they met on a cruise ship. "I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story," Siwa recalled.

"She goes, 'I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you,' " she continued. "And I was like, 'No one's ever asked me that before.' "