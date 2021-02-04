"I'm just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world," the Dance Moms alum said

JoJo Siwa Reveals She Has a 'Perfect' Girlfriend Who Helped Encourage Her to Come Out

JoJo Siwa is in a relationship and couldn't be happier!

While appearing virtually as a guest on The Tonight Show Wednesday evening, the 17-year-old multi-hyphenate star revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that she has a girlfriend, who the star said played a big role in helping her come out as a member of the LGBTQ community last month.

Without revealing her name or any other information about her partner, Siwa told Fallon, 46, that while she was creating a TikTok with friends who are members of what is known as the "Pride House" — a group of LGBTQ TikTok creators — when she wondered if the social media post was "going to out me."

"I was like, 'I don't really mind, it is true,'" she said. "I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet.'"

"And there's always been speculations, of course, but I was like, I think this is gonna out me," she added.

As Siwa suspected, fans began to speculate after the singer posted the TikTok video, as she told to Fallon. But the Dance Moms alum said that she decided she was going to have some fun with her fans before publicly addressing the rumors about her sexuality.

Siwa then explained that after she posted a TikTok of herself dancing to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" a few days later, she was inspired to then fully confirm her sexuality while on a FaceTime call with her girlfriend, who encouraged her to post a photo of herself wearing a "Best Gay Cousin Ever" T-shirt that she had previously only shared with close friends on her Instagram Story.

"I was on FaceTime with my girlfriend ... and we were just talking about all the love that came in, and we were both like, technically I still haven't confirmed it," Siwa said. "I was like, I kind of just want to post this picture on my real story."

Adding that her girlfriend "was super encouraging," of her posting the picture publicly, Siwa eventually shared the photograph.

Later in her conversation with Fallon, Siwa said that she knew coming out could be "a very scary thing," but she wanted to share her truth in an effort to help others going through a similar experience.

"Of course not everybody in the world is going to accept it right now, but there are so many people who are going to accept it right now," she said. "And like I say, even if there's a million people that don't accept it, there's a hundred million that do."

Siwa explained that the decision to come out publicly didn't come without some qualms, as the Nickelodeon star realized she could have "lost everything" while chatting with her girlfriend days after sharing her post about coming out.

"I was like, 'Technically it was a really big risk posting that," Siwa said. "... But if I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don't want it. That's not what I want if I can't love who I want to love, that's one of the most important things to me."