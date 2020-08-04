JoJo Siwa Reveals Boyfriend Mark Bontempo's Identity to Her Followers in Hilarious TikTok Video

JoJo Siwa told Seventeen magazine in June that her new boyfriend was "a dream"

JoJo Siwa's love life is no longer a mystery.

The 17-year-old singer and internet personality announced via TikTok on National Girlfriend's Day over the weekend that she is dating Mark Bontempo, the younger brother of social media influencer Madison Bontempo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In Siwa's video, which has garnered over 1 million likes, the couple danced to Mozzy's "Famous (I'm the One)" while dressed in each other's clothing.

The former Dance Moms star wore her boyfriend's skinny jeans, a cream-colored sweater, black jacket and dad hat, while Mark dressed in Siwa's signature look — a glittery bow, bedazzled jacket, multicolored skirt, hot pink tights and matching sneakers.

"Meet Mark:)," Siwa captioned the post.

Image zoom JoJo Siwa Bruce Glikas/Getty

Mark also made the romance official on National Girlfriend's Day in his own TikTok video, which featured an old video of Siwa playing the "put a finger down" game and revealing she wasn't single when that question arose at the time.

In the caption, Mark wrote, "If it's not me you have some explaining to do," while the end of the clip revealed that Siwa was sitting beside him the whole time.

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Reveals 'Nonstop' Is Her 'Favorite Thing' She's Done; More Releases to Come This Year

In an interview with Seventeen magazine in June, Siwa confirmed that she was in a new relationship since the beginning of May— but declined to reveal her beau's identity.

"It's really up to him," the singer said. "I'm really in the public light and the thing is is like, I don't care. That's a side of my life that I can keep public or I can keep private."