JoJo Siwa Responds to Blackface Allegations After Controversy Over New Music Video

“It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there” JoJo Siwa said

Popular dancer, singer, and social media star JoJo Siwa has responded to allegations that a recent music video of hers featured a dancer in blackface.

In the circus-themed video for her song “NONSTOP,” backup dancers are dressed as animals, including one girl who is wearing brown makeup on her face and monkey ears. Fans quickly commented on the video, with one Twitter user asking, “When is @itsjojosiwa going to address the little girl in black face in her latest music video?”

In an Instagram post Friday, Siwa, 17, wrote a long message about the controversy surrounding the music video, which was released on June 19.

“I would like to address the music video that we shot for ‘NONSTOP' in February,” she wrote. “We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface. It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, everything.”

“I’ve addressed Black Lives Matter issues previously on my social media, I will say it again for the ones in the back, Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever,” Siwa continued. “I’m on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn’t.”

The Dance Moms star also addressed an earlier Instagram caption that called out people who were leaving “mean” comments on her posts.

“I need to set the record straight about a few things because some have been irresponsible in recent stories and posts about me, and everyone seems to rush to conclusions without having all of the facts,” she wrote. “My instagram post yesterday had absolutely nothing to do with the criticism I received on my music video ‘NONSTOP.'”

Siwa added, “I blocked certain people online and stopped following others because I was tired of seeing the personal hate on me. Some people will do anything for attention and that includes being mean. People were sending me really horrible and disgusting messages about my appearance, my sexuality, my content, and overall just being hateful.”

She concluded the lengthy post with a message to her fans: “I love my real fans and am so grateful for their love and support. Instead of trying to drag everyone down, let’s be positive and come back like a boomerang.”

