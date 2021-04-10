JoJo Siwa Raves About Her 'Wonderful' Girlfriend Kylie Prew: 'Love Is Awesome'

JoJo Siwa said she's "so, so, so happy" as she gave her girlfriend Kylie Prew a shout-out while presenting at this week's GLAAD Media Awards

JoJo Siwa has become a positive new role model for the LGBTQ community since coming out in January.

And the YouTube star, 17, recently raved about her "wonderful" girlfriend Kylie Prew, 18, during Thursday's GLAAD Media Awards. "I'm so excited to be here at the GLAAD Media Awards. I recently just came out as a part of the LGBTQ community," Siwa noted.

"I have the best, most amazing, wonderful girlfriend in the entire world who makes me so, so, so happy," she said, while presenting the award for outstanding children's programming to The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo. "That is all that matters."

Siwa revealed in February on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she's in a relationship, making things Instagram official a few days later with Prew.

Also at the GLAAD Media Awards, Siwa said, "I think it's really cool now that kids all around the world who look up to me can now see that loving who you want to love is totally awesome."

"If you want to fall in love with a girl, if you want to fall in love with a boy, if you want to fall with somebody who is a they, them or who is non-binary, that is incredible," she continued. "Love is awesome. You can be in love with whoever you want to be in love with, and it should be celebrated. And amazingly, now today in the world, it is."

Siwa concluded with a bit of wisdom from her dad. "He said, 'Hey man, love is universal,' That really is so, so true," said the star, who used her appearance to raise awareness GLAAD and The Trevor Project's life-saving resources for the LGBTQ community.

The Dance Moms alum opened up about her relationship with Prew recently to PEOPLE, revealing that they became friends after meeting on a cruise ship before they started dating late last year. "She never cares what the internet said about us," she said. "It's nice to have somebody in my life like that."

"I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story," Siwa recounted of first meeting Prew. "She goes, 'I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.' And I was like, No one's ever asked me that before."

She was met with an overwhelming amount of support (and some of the inevitable ignorance) when she came out in a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram back in January. The TIME 100 honoree teased the news with a lip-sync of Lady Gaga's LGBTQ anthem "Born This Way" and a visit to the TikTok crew Pride House LA, before confirming it with a "BEST GAY COUSIN EVER" T-shirt.

jojo siwa Image zoom Credit: Michelle Groskopf

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," she told PEOPLE. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."