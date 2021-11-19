JoJo Siwa Hasn't Started Dating After Kylie Prew Split, But She Wouldn't Mind a 'Cuddle Buddy'

"I learned to just trust life and whatever's supposed to happen is going to happen," JoJo Siwa tells PEOPLE of what she's taken with her since her breakup with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa hasn't quite gotten into the dating scene since her split from ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

The Dancing with the Stars finalist, 18, tells PEOPLE she's keeping herself busy with her career and her new partnership with Cash App amid the breakup, but she's also open to any possibilities.

"I haven't started dating at all, anybody, but whatever happens happens," she says. "I fell in love with somebody who I didn't ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship, she was my best friend. And then we went to Disney together and all of a sudden ... it kind of all happened. And so I think I learned to just trust life and whatever's supposed to happen is going to happen."

"But trust me, I want to have a cuddle date. So if anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I'll take it," Siwa adds.

She notes that her time on DWTS and her own Peacock dance competition series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution has kept her "occupied" during the breakup. But Siwa still talks to her ex occasionally.

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on September 03, 2021 in Pasadena Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

"There's days where I truthfully will cry, and the only thing that I will want is to talk to Ky and I will call and Ky will answer and it's all okay," she explains. "And there are other days where we don't talk at all. And I think that either way, it's okay. I think everyone's life happens differently, but I'm really grateful that I've had Dancing with the Stars that I've had Dance Pop. It's just kept my brain occupied and it's kept my brain happy and healthy."

Siwa still values her friendship with Prew, 17.

"I was in love for the first time," she says. "It is such an amazing gift and something that I will cherish for as long as I live."

She announced their breakup on the This Is Paris podcast earlier this month, telling host Paris Hilton it was a case of "right person, wrong time" and that Prew is "still my best friend."

Siwa is currently preparing for the DWTS season 30 finals, which air on Monday, while giving away $1 million to her fans across all social media platforms. The giveaway comes as part of her partnership with Cash App, which has opened their secure financial services for anyone aged 13 and over.

"Honestly, I wasn't sure how my fans were going to respond right away because I had never done such a big giveaway. And oh my gosh, they were all so excited," Siwa says. "They immediately started commenting their $Cashtags and they all then were reposting their money that they were receiving. It just made me so happy to see them so happy. Cash App is such a great app, it makes it easy and fun to spend, send and save all in one app. So, I'm so excited to be partnering with them."