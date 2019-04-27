After Meeting Kim Kardashian, JoJo Siwa Runs into a Smiling Kanye West: He's 'Wonderful'

Kanye West must’ve won major cool points with his 5½-year-old daughter North after meeting one of her favorite celebrities.

On Saturday, JoJo Siwa shared a photo of her run-in with the rapper, who was rehearsing nearby. “At Tour rehearsals today and Kanye was rehearsing in the stage next to us!” the Dance Moms alum, 15, shared on Instagram, along with a photo of herself with West, who had a beaming smile on his face.

“Seriously I’ve met a lot of people, and Kanye and Kim are literally 2 of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met! Thank you for being so supportive!” the teen sensation added of West’s wife Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this month, Siwa shared a video of her “pretend” babysitting the couple’s eldest daughter North, who revealed she is a big fan and had “best day of her life” with the YouTube star.

“My baby girl North had her dream of life come true! She got to spend the day with @itsjojosiwa #speechless #bff #Only5Once,” Kardashian West tweeted Sunday along with a selfie of North and her idol.

“I had so much fun getting to film with North and @kimkardashian. Seriously North is SO adorable and awesome, and Kim is one of the SWEETEST people ever!” Siwa shared on Instagram.

Siwa even gifted North with tickets to Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M. The Tour concert — an event which the singer encouraged North to bring cousin Penelope Scotland, 6½, along for.

Days after the babysitting video was shared on YouTube, North and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter made a splash on the red carpet of Siwa‘s sweet 16 birthday party.

Siwa’s birthday event will be part of a Nickelodeon special entitled JoJo’s Dream Birthday, set to air on May 18 at 8 p.m.