Watch JoJo Siwa Learn to Wrap a Dodger Dog and Get Hit on by Girlfriend Kylie Prew on JoJo Goes

If JoJo Siwa's career in entertainment doesn't pan out, she can now fall back on working as a hot dog salesperson.

In a new clip from an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch's JoJo Goes, which premieres Wednesday exclusively on PEOPLE ahead of its Thursday release, Siwa learns how to prepare and wrap a Dodger Dog while attending Pride Night at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles with girlfriend Kylie Prew.

After Christine Mazakian-Gerriets, the executive sous chef of Dodgers Hospitality, teaches the 19-year-old So You Think You Can Dance judge to prepare and wrap the iconic ballgame snack in the clip, Siwa offers to craft a Dodger Dog for Prew, 19.

"Hi, I'm really hungry," says Prew as she pretends to be a customer.

Siwa then asks for her order — a hot dog with mustard, onions, ketchup and relish — and prepares the Dodger Dog, wrapping it like a burrito, as Mazakian-Gerriets instructed.

"There's your Dodger Dog!" says Siwa as she hands it to Prew. "Have a nice day, ma'am!"

"That's amazing," Prew replies — before jokingly flirting with Siwa. "I have a question. Can I get your number?"

"I'm so sorry," quips Siwa. "I actually have a girlfriend."

"Oh, next time," says Prew as she walks away from the counter.

"It was nice to meet you though, kid," Siwa jokes at the end of the clip.

Throughout the rest of the episode, titled "JoJo Goes to the Big Leagues," Siwa attends an LA Dodgers baseball game as the team's guest of honor alongside Prew, and the pair get a behind-the-scenes look at Pride Night.

Ahead of the JoJo Goes series premiere, Siwa spoke to PEOPLE in June about the inspiration behind the show, which sees her partake in activities and events she hasn't experienced.

"I really wanted to go on adventures that I'm not able to go on because of my career of being a public figure," Siwa said at the time. "I figured, 'Why not document it?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about recently rekindling her relationship with Prew after the pair split for a few months in 2021.

"It's really nice. It's good to have people that have your best interest around you, and she really does have mine," said Siwa, adding that they're taking a different approach to romance this time around. "Oh yeah, definitely, and still as we go. We're still learning things, setting new boundaries, releasing boundaries... all the normal things."