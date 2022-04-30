JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew 'Talking a Lot' After Teasing Possible Reconciliation: Source

"They like each other and that's never changed," a source tells PEOPLE of JoJo Siwa and ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew after the YouTuber recently hinted at a reconciliation

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on September 03, 2021 in Pasadena, California.

JoJo Siwa is keeping things friendly with her ex, Kylie Prew.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Dance Moms alum, 18, remains "on good terms" with her first girlfriend, following news of her new relationship and rumors that she's reconciled with Prew after they broke up last year.

"They're talking a lot and they're still good friends who are very close," the insider says. "They like each other and that's never changed. There were no bad feelings."

Siwa and Prew made their relationship Instagram official last February for their one-month anniversary before Siwa announced their split in November.

The J Team star revealed last month that she's in a new relationship, explaining on the Rachel Uncensored podcast that she's "happy," which is "all that matters."

"She's exclusive, ladies and gentleman," she said. "We're not single. I say 'we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself … I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."

The YouTuber was rumored to be dating TikTok star Katie Mills after the two were photographed sitting together courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in December.

She also commented on her current romance this week during an interview with Extra, explaining that she's "very much in love" while hinting that she and Prew had gotten back together.

"I'm very happy. I'm very much in love. I … am really lucky that I'm loved unconditionally, too, by this human, and she is awesome," Siwa said. "It would be really nice if she was at my home. We're long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…"

When asked whether she and Prew had reconciled, Siwa responded: "I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I'm not saying yes or no … I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say."