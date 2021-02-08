JoJo Siwa Introduces Girlfriend Kylie on Their One-Month Anniversary: 'The Happiest I've Ever Been'

JoJo Siwa called her girlfriend "the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world"

JoJo Siwa is publicly introducing her girlfriend for the first time.

On Monday, the 17-year-old social media sensation and Dance Moms alum dedicated an Instagram post to her partner, named Kylie, to mark their one-month dating anniversary.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa raved.

"She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday [sic]!" she concluded.

Siwa shared three affectionate photos of the couple along with a video of them singing along to Justin Bieber's "As Long as You Love Me." She also shared a TikTok video of the two cuddling, captioning it, "I did it!!😭❤️ my human. It's been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it's been the best month ever. I love you☁️."

Just days before, Siwa announced their relationship during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet,' " she said without revealing her girlfriend's name or any other information about her "super encouraging" partner.

In late January, Siwa spoke candidly to her fans on Instagram Live about coming out after she showed off a new T-shirt, reading "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

"Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome," she excitedly shared, later adding: "I have never fallen in love before. But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, great! And if that person happened to be a girl, great! I think I'm just really happy. I think in life you know when you meet your person, I really do."

Also during her Tonight Show interview, Siwa told late-night host Jimmy Fallon that she felt immense support from her girlfriend.