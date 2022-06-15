"Last year I had the honor of performing at Can't Cancel Pride and this year I get to host! It's such a big event for the world and it means so much," Siwa told PEOPLE

JoJo Siwa Hosts Can't Cancel Pride Event: 'It Means That You're Either in or You're in Our Way!'

JoJo Siwa had a lot to say before taking the stage at Los Angeles's iHeartRadio Theatre recently to host 2022's Can't Cancel Pride.

The singer, dancer and host, 19, spoke about the inspiring Pride month event — which streamed Tuesday evening — and of course, her "amazing" girlfriend Kylie Prew.

"Last year I had the honor of performing at Can't Cancel Pride and this year I get to host! It's such a big event for the world and it means so much," Siwa told PEOPLE.

"Let's just start with the name of the event — I mean, Can't Cancel Pride," she said. The So You Think You Can Dance host joked, "It means that you're either in or you're in our way!"

The star-studded lineup for this year's event included Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo and Kim Petras, among others. "This event is so amazing and inspiring and I am so lucky that I get to be a part of it and meet all these people."

Siwa told PEOPLE that she'll spend this summer shooting So You Think You Can Dance and working on "a huge project" with XOMG POP!, the tween band she and her mom Jessalynn hand-picked last year. "I'll be working all summer! It's literally left and right work, but I love it," she said.

She added that her summer plans will include her girlfriend, Prew, 18. "I get to see [Kylie] tonight," said Siwa. "She's getting on her plane right now so I'm ear to ear smiling!"

"It's hard and it's also fun," Siwa said of navigating her romantic relationship in the public eye. "We've mastered a lot of things with our relationship. We've mastered how to be public, we've mastered how to be long-distance, we've done it all."

Siwa explained that she and Prew have found a happy medium when it comes to her fame. Siwa said, "She's really good about the public eye being my thing. It's not necessarily her thing, and so she's really great about letting me decide what goes out there and she follows suit with it."

Siwa couldn't say enough about her girlfriend, whom she told PEOPLE, "is such a light" in her life and "a puzzle piece" that the singer doesn't like "to live without." Siwa and Prew endured a public breakup before reconciling earlier this year.

"We were obviously together for a very long time and very public about our relationship and then we broke up," she explains. "Now, we're back together and I'll say that even in our time apart, [Kylie] was still such a rock in my life."