JoJo Siwa Holds Hands with Ex-Girlfriend Kylie Prew at Walt Disney World

The Dance Moms alum spent the day with her ex after hinting at a possible reconciliation

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew seem to be in sync!

The Dance Moms alum, 18, was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her ex over the weekend during a day out at Walt Disney World with her father, Tom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In five photos Tom posted to Instagram Sunday, the three were all smiles while exploring the iconic amusement park.

"Ride partners..." he captioned the carousel, which opened with a selfie with JoJo and Prew. In the second shot, the YouTuber playfully pursed her lips in her ex's direction while the trio sat side by side on a ride. They seemed to scream in excitement in another pic on a roller coaster, and JoJo walked hand in hand between Prew and her dad in another.

Neither JoJo nor Prew shared pics from the trip on their own Instagram accounts.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the J Team star remains "on good terms" with her first girlfriend, following news of her new relationship and rumors that she and Prew reconciled after breaking up last year.

"They're talking a lot and they're still good friends who are very close," the insider said. "They like each other and that's never changed. There were no bad feelings."

The former couple made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 for their one-month anniversary before JoJo announced their split that November.

Jojo Siwa Instagram Credit: Jojo Siwa Instagram

In April, JoJo revealed that she was in a new relationship, explaining on the Rachel Uncensored podcast that she's "happy," which is "all that matters."

"She's exclusive, ladies and gentleman," she said at the time. "We're not single. I say 'we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself … I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."

The YouTuber was rumored to be dating TikTok star Katie Mills after the two were photographed sitting together courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in December.

Last week, the star shed more light on her current romance during an interview with Extra, explaining that she's "very much in love" while hinting that she and Prew had gotten back together.

"I'm very happy. I'm very much in love. I … am really lucky that I'm loved unconditionally, too, by this human, and she is awesome," she explained. "It would be really nice if she was at my home. We're long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…"

When asked whether she and Prew had reconciled, JoJo responded: "I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I'm not saying yes or no … I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say."