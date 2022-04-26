JoJo Siwa Hints at Reconciliation with Ex-Girlfriend Kylie Prew: 'I'm Very Much in Love'

JoJo Siwa is in love once more — and isn't exactly shutting down speculation that the object of her affections is ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

Siwa, 18, hinted at a possible reconciliation with Prew in a new interview with Extra, in which she declared herself "very much in love," months after she and Prew first broke up in October after nine months of dating.

"I'm very happy. I'm very much in love. I… am really lucky that I'm loved unconditionally, too, by this human, and she is awesome," Siwa said. "It would be really nice if she was at my home. We're long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…"

When asked directly whether she and Prew had gotten back together, the Dance Moms alum said: "I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I'm not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say."

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on September 03, 2021 in Pasadena, California. JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Elsewhere in the chat, Siwa likened her love life to a puzzle with a missing piece, which she appears to have found.

"I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like, scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece… like that corner piece that you just needed," she said.

Siwa, who came out as queer last year, told PEOPLE in April 2021 that she and Prew's relationship began as a friendship, but turned romantic in late 2020.

"I fell in love with somebody who I didn't ever expect to fall in love with," she told PEOPLE in November. "We met on a cruise ship, she was my best friend. And then we went to Disney together and all of a sudden… it kind of all happened. And so I think I learned to just trust life and whatever's supposed to happen is going to happen."

jojo siwa JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew | Credit: jojo siwa/instagram

Though the pair made their red carpet debut in September, they broke up the next month while Siwa was competing on Dancing with the Stars.

The star later said that while their time together was "amazing and incredible," the relationship had run its course.

"Obviously I've talked about [it], we broke up," she said. "And one thing that I'm grateful for is that we're both OK. We obviously aren't as close as we used to be, but we're both OK. And we're both happy, and that's all that matters."

Siwa admitted in November that she had not yet started dating again, and still talked to Prew occasionally.