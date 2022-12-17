JoJo Siwa and TikTok Creator Avery Cyrus Break Up After 3 Months of Dating

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Avery Cyrus have called it quits.

The Nickelodeon mogul, 19, and her TikTok creator partner, 22, who first announced they were officially dating back in September, are no longer together, Cyrus revealed in a comment on a TikTok post Saturday.

Sharing a video from a tropical getaway, Siwa can be seen in the video telling Cyrus, "This is my sorry for breaking up with you present."

In the comments section, one fan wrote, "Now I just want to know why," to which Cyrus responded: "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out."

A representative for Siwa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The former couple first sparked romance rumors after they filmed a TikTok video alongside each other on Aug. 5. The duo was seen mouthing the words to a voiceover by Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

"We're friends," lip-synced Siwa. "Purely platonic," mouthed Cyrus — prompting Siwa to laugh.

Cyrus and Siwa continued to appear in each other's social media posts in the weeks that followed, while also leaving flirty messages in each other's comment sections.

On Sept. 13, Cyrus and Siwa made their relationship official with a TikTok video that showed the two kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. Two days later, the couple made their red carpet debut.

Then, in October, Siwa revealed that she was officially off the market, posting an Instagram photo dump that included one of a "JoJo Be My GF?" sign made by Cyrus. She then gave proper confirmation in a YouTube vlog.

"We're girlfriends now. I'm so happy you said yes. I knew you weren't gonna say no, I was just nervous," Cyrus said, to which Siwa replied: "I'd be insane if I said no, you're the best girlfriend in the world."

For their one-month anniversary in November, the So You Think You Can Dance judge surprised Cyrus with a romantic beach-side picnic — tent, balloons, umbrellas, pillows, flowers and treats all included.

As Jojo explained in an Instagram Reel at the time, her then-girlfriend thought they were going on a "normal beach date," but a "surprise" was waiting.

"Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way," she captioned the clip. "Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever :)"

The pair's breakup comes months after Siwa announced her split from on-and-off ex Kylie Prew in August. They first went public with their relationship following Siwa's revelation that she was part of the LGBTQ community.

In January of 2021, Siwa came out as LGBTQ after she lipsynched Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" following a day with TikTok collective Pride House LA. Her t-shirt at the time — reading "BEST GAY COUSIN EVER" — confirmed it.

"But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool," the star told PEOPLE last year, adding that she doesn't want to put a "label" on herself.

"I like queer," she continued. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

Jojo added that she "never wanted" her coming out to be a "big deal," but that she's "known" since she was young. "My thing is, I don't want people to watch my videos or buy my merchandise if they aren't going to support not only me, but the LGBTQ community," she said.