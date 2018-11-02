Just Dream! Watch a First Look of Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa's New 'D.R.E.A.M' Music Video

JoJo Siwa is following her dreams — and wants to encourage others to follow suit.

The Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality is gearing up to release her positive new anthem “D.R.E.A.M,” and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the single’s new music video.

“It’s my favorite music video that I’ve ever filmed, there is LOTS of reasons why but…. for this music video I got to do my own stunts which was really fun!” Siwa tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I love this song so much because it’s about how you can do anything you put your heart and mind to! All you gotta do is D.R.E.A.M!”

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

JoJo Siwa Robert Voets/Nickelodeon

JoJo Siwa Robert Voets/Nickelodeon

In the music video, Siwa, 15, sits among friends in a movie theater while singing about how she has always dreamed of seeing her “face on the screen” and “name in the lights.” She soon makes those dreams a reality — literally — by jumping into the movie screen and showing off her dance moves.

Throughout the video, the former Dance Moms star rocks her signature pink bow and side ponytail. She dons two sparkling outfits — the first features a brightly colored bomber jacket and the second a jumpsuit with shooting star and unicorn detailing — along with rainbow hair. Her background dancers also sport bows in all different pastel colors.

RELATED: Sweet Like Candy! Go Behind the Scenes of Dance Moms’ JoJo Siwa’s Music Video for ‘Kid in a Candy Store’

JoJo Siwa Robert Voets/Nickelodeon

JoJo Siwa Robert Voets/Nickelodeon

Keeping with a message of positivity, Siwa often uses her platform of 7.4 million Instagram followers and large following on YouTube to take a stance against negativity and bullying.

She previously released her singles “Boomerang,” “Kid in a Candy Store,” “Hold the Drama” and most recently, “High Top Shoes.”

Siwa will premiere the full music video Saturday on her YouTube channel.