JoJo Siwa Disables Instagram Comments Over Nasty Messages: 'Some People Can Be Mean'

JoJo Siwa isn’t letting bullies get her down — but she is taking steps to remove them from her life.

The teenage Dance Moms alum revealed Saturday that after a slew of nasty comments on her Instagram feed, she would be turning off the ability for her 8.2 million followers to comment on future posts.

“Instagram comments are my favorite thing! Wait no that’s wrong. Normally I read comments and see nice things, people sending kind messages and saying positive words,” she wrote. “Late last night I decided to read some comments on my last Instagram post and wow…. some people can be mean. So here’s a fun game, No more comments! 🌈 JoJo.”

Siwa, 15, accompanied the post with a photo of her posing in a pink jacket with red sunglasses and her signature bow.

The “Boomerang” singer’s previous post was an ad she shared that featured her meeting some of her fans in a Party City.

In the clip, Siwa enthusiastically walks her followers through some of the JoJo merchandise the story has for sale as dozens of screaming girls line up to take selfies and hug her.

While many of the comments expressed support for the star, others included criticisms of her raspy voice and candy-colored outfit.

“People that are rude, are not your kind of people. Keep shining JoJo, you are an amazing young lady!” one fan wrote in defense of Siwa.

Added another, “Y’all are legitimately messed up for bullying a 15 year old… She is happy and she is beautiful. She’s doing what she enjoys and none of you have a say in that.”

Siwa previously addressed a rude Instagram comment in December that came courtesy of Justin Bieber.

The “Sorry” singer apologized to Siwa after he commented, “Burn it,” on a photo of a BMW Siwa received as a Christmas present that featured her face on it.

She took the comment in stride, sharing a photo of her sitting in the car with a cardboard cutout of Bieber riding shotgun, with the caption, “Burn it.”

“I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like,” Bieber later wrote on Twitter. “I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

All was forgiven, as Siwa responded, “It’s all good bro! You can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!”

Siwa’s mom Jess recently told the Today show that her daughter was driven to tears by bullies early in her career, but that she told JoJo to brush them aside.

“If they really bother you, just delete ’em and block ’em,” she recalled telling JoJo. “Don’t even let ’em come on your page.

Meanwhile, Siwa does have a friend in Kim Kardashian West, who let the star pretend to babysit her 5-year-old daughter North in March.

Siwa later shared a video to YouTube of their day together, which was filled with glitter, slime and bows.

“My baby girl North had her dream of life come true! She got to spend the day with @itsjojosiwa #speechless #bff #Only5Once,” Kardashian West tweeted along with a selfie of North and her idol.