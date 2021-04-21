JoJo Siwa Cuddles with Girlfriend Kylie Prew During Disney World Family Trip: 'So So So Happy'

JoJo Siwa recently told PEOPLE, "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human"

JoJo Siwa is spending some quality time with girlfriend Kylie Prew.

The YouTube star, 17, recently shared several photos and video from her visit to Walt Disney World, in which she can be seen having some fun with Prew, 18, as they hung out with the Siwa family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one picture, the couple cuddle up while riding Splash Mountain together. Another snapshot shows Prew giving Siwa a piggyback ride in front of Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom.

Siwa also posted a video of herself and Prew in the backseat of a water taxi taking off in Lake Buena Vista.

"I'm happy:)" the Dance Moms alum wrote on her Instagram. "so so so happy.❤️."

Siwa first came out in a series of social media posts in January, first teasing the news with a lip-sync of Lady Gaga's LGBTQ anthem "Born This Way" before confirming it by sporting a "BEST GAY COUSIN EVER" T-shirt.

She recently told PEOPLE that the announcement was inspired by her relationship with Prew, which began as friendship and turned romantic late last year.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," Siwa said of her sexuality. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," she added. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

Siwa also openly spoke about her romance with Prew, sharing that she knew her girlfriend was someone special after meeting on a cruise ship.

"I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story," Siwa recalled of their first meeting. "She goes, 'I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.' And I was like, No one's ever asked me that before."

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa on How She Met Girlfriend Kylie and the "Beautiful Moment" When They Revealed Their Feelings to Each Other

During the GLAAD Media Awards earlier this month, Siwa raved about Prew, calling her "the best, most amazing, wonderful girlfriend in the entire world who makes me so, so, so happy."

"I think it's really cool now that kids all around the world who look up to me can now see that loving who you want to love is totally awesome," she said.