JoJo Siwa Celebrates 1 Year Since Coming Out as LGBTQ: 'I've Felt More Love Than Ever'

JoJo Siwa is celebrating one year since she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

Over the weekend, the 18-year-old Dance Moms alum shared a reflective message on Instagram, commemorating her decision to come out as gay and detailing the emotions she has experienced since.

"In the last 364 days I've felt more love than ever," Siwa began in the caption of her post, which was written alongside the photo she first posted when she came out. The shot shows her wearing a black shirt with the message "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." written across it in blue font.

Noting that she gets "asked a lot" if coming out was scary, the Nickelodeon star said, "The answer is yes of course, anything that's different about you is scary, however… it's what makes me… me. so I had no fear with sharing it with the world❤️."

Siwa also explained that she also gets asked often if she was worried about telling her young fans about her sexuality. In response, she explained: "Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share❤️."

Continuing her message of love and acceptance, Siwa wrote, "Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect."

"Thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all❤️🙏🏼🏳️‍🌈," she concluded.

In the comments section, Siwa received an outpouring of love from her celebrity friends, who celebrated her coming out anniversary alongside her.

"Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote YouTube personality Gigi Gorgeous as Paris Hilton said, "Love and miss you sis. 🥰 So proud of you!😍🌈🌈🌈." Added Siwa's mother, Jessalynn Siwa: "Love you so much ❤️and so proud of everything you do, the big things and the little things ❤️."

RELATED VIDEO: Kids Interview JoJo Siwa

Back in April, Siwa chatted with PEOPLE about her coming out journey and how her decision was inspired by then-girlfriend Kylie Prew. (Siwa featured her PEOPLE cover in her collage marking her coming out anniversary.)

"I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal," she said at the time. "I've known since I was little. I have a lot that could have gone away because of my love life."

And though a majority of the reaction to her coming out was positive, Siwa explained to PEOPLE that there were some negative takes as well.

Sharing that she Googled herself, Siwa said, "I never should have done that. I was thinking that all the comments were going to be nice and supportive, and they weren't. A lot of them were, 'I'm never buying your merch again. My daughter's never watching you again.' I couldn't sleep for three days."