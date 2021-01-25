Siwa surprised her fans when she posted a viral TikTok lipsyncing to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" in January 2021.

"No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive," Siwa sang while wearing a rainbow-covered bow.

Many fans began congratulating the Dance Moms alumna for coming out, especially after after she showed off a new T-shirt, reading "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever," on Twitter. "My cousin got me a new shirt," she simply wrote alongside the photo of her wearing the top.

Siwa then went on Instagram Live to chat with her fans and, in reponse to a fan who asked, "What label are you?" the star said: "I have thought about this, but the reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you. I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it's this really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore. There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's okay. Of course people are going to say it's not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it's okay not to be normal, it's okay to be a little different, it's okay to be a little weird, strange, different. That's something we should never, ever be afraid of. That's something we should be proud of. ... I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters."