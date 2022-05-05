News of the pair's reconciliation comes after PEOPLE revealed the former Dance Moms star and Prew have been "talking a lot" following their 2021 split

JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Back Together with Kylie Prew: 'If You Love Something Let It Go'

JoJo Siwa is making it work with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

On Instagram Thursday, the Dance Moms alum shared photos of the pair together at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Siwa, 18, planted a kiss on Prew's cheek in the first pic.

"If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍♾," Siwa captioned the post.

Siwa and Prew previously made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021. At the time, it was the pair's one-month anniversary.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," the reality star said. "And since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!"

Added Siwa, "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine. Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

After nearly one year together, Siwa announced the pair's split on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast last November. "I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," she said.

"But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life," she continued. "I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end."

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on September 03, 2021 in Pasadena, California. JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

In December, there were rumors that the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was seeing TikTok star Katie Mills. Siwa then confirmed in March that she was "not single."

PEOPLE then revealed last month that Siwa and Prew had been in constant contact.