JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Are Officially Dating: 'JoJo Be My GF?'

Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus updated their relationship status in a social media post Monday

By
Published on October 11, 2022 10:38 AM
Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. Photo: jojo siwa/instagram

Jojo Siwa is officially dating Avery Cyrus!

On Monday, the 19-year-old singer posted a social media carousel of the pair together that included a sign from Cyrus asking, "JoJo be my GF?" during a visit to Disney World.

Siwa simply captioned the post, "Week 1012!!"

In A YouTube post Sunday, Siwa also spoke openly about their relationship after the pair shared an onscreen kiss.

"Long story short, Avery and I, if you can't tell already, we really, really like each other," said Siwa. 'At least I think she really really likes me!"

Cyrus then replied that she she felt the same way, adding a kiss on the top of Siwa's head.

Fan comments immediately poured in on Siwa's social media channels, including one which read, "when i saw the clip of how avery asked you to be her gf on your youtube video my heart melted! ADORABLE."

"So happy you and Avery are official ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you guys look so happy together," read another.

Siwa came out as LGBTQ in January 2021 over a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram. When she lipsynched Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" following a day with TikTok collective Pride House LA, fans wondered if she was revealing something about her sexuality. And with a very direct t-shirt — BEST GAY COUSIN EVER — she confirmed it.

"It's just so, so, so awesome," Siwa added in an April 2021 Instagram Live, before excitedly screaming. "You guys probably haven't seen me this happy since I was on tour."

The couple first sparked romance rumors on Aug. 5 after they filmed a TikTok video of them mouthing the words to a voiceover by former couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

"We're friends," lip-synced Siwa. "Purely platonic," mouthed Cyrus — prompting Siwa to laugh.

Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. jojo siwa/instagram

In September, Cyrus, who is a TikTok creator, and Siwa also posted a TikTok video that showed them kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. Two days later, the couple made their red carpet debut together.

Cyrus and Siwa continued to appear in each other's social media posts in the weeks that followed — while also leaving flirty messages in each other's comment sections.

The new romance comes after Siwa's split from Kylie Prew, who announced their breakup during an Instagram Live in August.

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. jojo siwa/instagram

Cyrus was also previously linked to fellow TikToker Soph Mosca, whom she split from this summer after two years of dating.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April 2021, Siwa revealed that she never wanted her coming out to be a "big deal."

"I've known since I was little," Siwa added, while also explaining that she wasn't yet sure how to accurately describe her orientation.

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. jojo siwa/instagram

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out," she continued. "Like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," she added. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

