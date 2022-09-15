JoJo Siwa and New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are officially an item!

A day after confirming their relationship on TikTok, Siwa, 19, and Cyrus, 22, made their red carpet debut together on Wednesday night, posing for photographers at the opening night of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

The new couple were cozy on the carpet, embracing arm-in-arm for a series of loving pics.

At the event, Siwa wore a black knee-length tulle skirt and a white top with a black and white bow detail. Cyrus, a TikTok star who has over 8 millions followers on the platform, rocked a pink shirt and matching grey sweatsuit.

Both matched in hot pink sneakers. They also each styled their hair with colorful accessories — a headband for Siwa and a number of colorful clips for Cyrus.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages R: Caption . PHOTO: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages

After hinting they were together for a while, Siwa confirmed the rumors on Tuesday by posting a TikTok of she and Cyrus kissing at a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

The video, set to the tune of "Je te laisserai des mots" by Patrick Watson, was captioned, "Happiest girl."

Since then, the Dance Moms alum also posted a video of the two learning a dance routine. "I'm so proud of her for learning this," Siwa wrote over the video. "My favorite video rn🥺," Siwa wrote in the caption, "@averycyrus face just SO happy."

Earlier this month, Siwa shared another TikTok post with the content creator, seemingly confirming they were together.

In the video, Siwa and Cyrus sat in a car, mouthing the words to a voiceover by former couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

"We're friends," mouthed Siwa. "Purely platonic," Cyrus mouths, which prompted Siwa to laugh.

"What's so funny?" Cyrus mimed, to which Siwa responded, "I don't know."

Siwa's new relationship comes after her split from ex Kylie Prew.

Prew, 18, announced in August during an Instagram Live that she and Siwa broke up in June.

"I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don't want to talk about it for a while, but, um, someone asked me just now if I was single [and] I am," Prew said. "I've been single for almost two months and it's okay. It's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air."

While Siwa hasn't spoken publicly about the breakup, Prew assured fans they're both "safe and happy and healthy."

"That's all that matters, and it doesn't need to be drama," Prew added.