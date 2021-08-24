JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Share Their Relationship Advice: 'Never Go to Sleep Mad'

JoJo Siwa made her relationship Instagram official with Kylie Prew in February, days after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend might still be teenagers, but the couple has some relationship advice worth hearing.

The Dance Moms alum appeared on the Success with Jess podcast — hosted by Siwa's mother Jessalynn — alongside her girlfriend, Kylie Prew. The two 18-year-olds discussed the relationship, giving an inside look at some of their moments together over the past seven months.

Despite being happy together, Siwa and Prew explained that, like every couple, they have arguments but offered some advice for getting through it.

"This is going to sound stupid but don't hold grudges over stupid things because it's dumb and it's going to waste your time," Prew said. "It's not going to matter in an hour, it shouldn't matter then. So it's like just let it go. Because at the end of the day, I'd you both really want it to work you'll make it work. So don't hold grudges, that's stupid."

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend, Valentine's Day JoJo Siwa and Kylie | Credit: JoJo Siwa/Instagram

Siwa added, "No matter what, never go to sleep mad. Never go to sleep mad. Always end with an 'I love you.' Always end with an 'I'm frustrated but tomorrow it won't matter.'"

"Also understand each other's lives. That's something that took me a second to realize that we don't live the same lives and we have very different things in our lives and there was a learning curve for me," she continued.

The Nickelodeon star then ensured that they don't have many arguments in their relationship and are "so happy," revealing some of their "unique" pet names with each other like "my pretty girl," "love bug," "baby," and more.

JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Credit: Success With Jess/Youtube

On the podcast, the Blurt! star said it was "still scary" to come out even though she knew her parents aren't homophobic and would be accepting. "It was easier actually for me to admit to the world than it was to the closest people to me."

In April, Siwa opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship, revealing she met Prew on a cruise ship. "I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story," she recalled.

"She goes, 'I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you,'" Siwa continued. "And I was like, 'No one's ever asked me that before.'"

While the Siwa hasn't labeled her sexual orientation or identity, she explained, "I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual."