JoJo Says She Was Not Invited to Any Awards Shows This Season: 'In My Feels'

JoJo revealed to fans on TikTok that she wasn't included in this year's slate of awards shows.

The musician, 30, shared an emotional video of herself riding in a car and mouthing the words to Miley Cyrus' "Twinkle Song." JoJo wrote over the video, "Me watching yet another award show season go by and once again not being invited."

She added below, "whatever- I'm bout to get my period- let me be in my feels."

JoJo wrote in the caption alongside her TikTok, "i never talk about s--- like this nor do I think I deserve anything over anyone else- but i think I've lost any tiny bit of chill I have remaining."

While the singer did not specify which awards shows she was left out of, the MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, while earlier in the summer, the Billboard Music Awards took place in May and the Grammys took place in March. Another star-studded event, the 2021 Met Gala, was held on Monday.

JoJo's fans flooded the comments section with support for the singer, lifting her up with positive comments.

"Apparently it means you kept your soul. Just know we love you," one wrote.

Another added, "It's because they don't deserve you and you were meant to shine not be declined."

"You deserve every damn award there is! You, at such a young age were killing it! They are/have been sleeping on you!" another fan commented.

JoJo has spent over a decade in the industry, making hits as early as 2006 when her song "Too Little Too Late" landed on the Billboard Hot 100. In recent years, she recorded the official campaign anthem for President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential election, and later appeared on the hit Fox show The Masked Singer.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, JoJo opened up about her latest release, a single titled "Worst (I Assume)," which she dropped in late August.

"I wrote it from the protective mechanism that sometimes I have, of bracing for the worst in a relationship — whether it's romantic, or professional, even though that might not be what ends up happening," she said.