JoJo Rewrites Her Hit Song 'Leave (Get Out)' with New Coronavirus-Themed Lyrics

JoJo is doing her part to educate fans about the importance of social distancing and self-isolating amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer rerecorded her hit 2004 single “Leave (Get Out)” with new lyrics urging listeners to remain indoors. She posted the updated tune, now called “Chill (Stay In),” to her TikTok page as well as her Instagram account.

“Stay In! Right now! Do it for humanity!” she sings in the new chorus. “I’m deadass! About that! But we will survive / So you gon’ learn how to cook now / and practice good hygiene / I know you’re bored and want to f— around but not on me.”

In other lyrics, JoJo stresses the importance of using “common sense,” and refers to COVID-19 as “such a nasty bitch.”

“Tell me why you acting so confused / When the CDC laid it out for you / Come on I know you’re not dumb,” JoJo says. “To go behind by my back and hit the bar / Shows how immature you really are / Keep exposure to a minimum.”

Her new lyrics proved popular with fans, who quickly spread her tune across social media.

“Dropping the full version of ‘Chill (Stay In)’ tomorrow,” JoJo wrote on Twitter early Thursday morning. “Just doin’ my part, y’all 😂.”

“Leave (Get Out)” was JoJo’s debut single, dropping when she was just 13 years old. The song, produced by Danish duo Soulshock & Karlin, reached No. 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped its Pop Songs chart, making JoJo the youngest female solo artist to have a chart-topping single in the U.S.

Since then, JoJo has released two other LPs, including The High Road (2006) and Mad Love (2016).

Her new album, Good to Know, is set to be released on May 1. It’ll be her first on her new record label imprint with Warner Bros. Records, Clover Music.

The record’s first single “Man” and its music video both dropped last Friday.

“I called the album Good To Know because of everything I’ve learned in the past few years – every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is – it’s all just information,” JoJo said in a release. “And it’s all good! I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugar-coat anything. We are all constantly living and learning, and that’s what makes this life so fun.”

Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to spread throughout the globe, with cases now identified in all 50 states in the U.S. alone.

As of Thursday morning, March 19, at least 147 deaths in the country have been attributed to the illness, The New York Times reported, with at least 8,317 people testing positive.

Worldwide, there have been 222,642 reported cases and 9,115 deaths as of Thursday morning, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) reported.

