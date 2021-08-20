JoJo Releases Single 'Worst (I Assume)' —Written from Experience 'Bracing for the Worst'

JoJo releases the first single "Worst (I Assume)" off her upcoming EP Trying Not to Think About It, set for release on Oct. 1.

JoJo opens up about how "toxic thoughts and the past can feed into your present" in new music.

The "Too Little, Too Late" singer released a new single "Worst (I Assume)" — with an accompanying music video on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The single is the first release from her upcoming EP Trying Not to Think About It, and the singer shared she wrote the song from a "protective mechanism."

"I wrote it from the protective mechanism that sometimes I have, of bracing for the worst in a relationship — whether it's romantic, or professional, even though that might not be what ends up happening," JoJo, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The single goes hand-in-hand with the overall theme of the EP, and the singer shares she knew she wouldn't be able to make another album if she didn't get this one "off her heart."

Jojo "Worst (I Assume)" cover art | Credit: Alfredo Flores

JoJo says the past year made her fall into "dark places" due to uncertainty and fear — which is what Trying Not to Think About It reflects.

"It's a time capsule of where I was in this blue state — in this depressed blue, gray state of mind," says the "Baby It's You" singer.

The singer says she's most vulnerable when she feels "connected to people around the world" — and music is "the most incredible and seamless way to have that connection."

JoJo has experienced depression and anxiety since she was a teenager — but a song titled "Anxiety (Belinda's Theme)" on the EP made her realize she had been "writing about being depressed for a long time."

Jojo JoJo | Credit: Alfredo Flores

In the single, JoJo personifies anxiety and describes it as an abusive relationship. The relationship she describes is between herself and the "gross gremlin that tries to take control of your life." She calls this tendency "Belinda."

The music video for "Worst (I Assume)," directed by JoJo's friend, Alfredo Flores, was shot in one take and the singer tells PEOPLE she "had to get over her perfectionism."

"The dance is not perfect — at least mine isn't right. So I had to get over myself," JoJo said.

"It's good timing because that's what this project is about as well — trying to push through and be gentle with yourself, but knowing that you can do it," she continued.

Jojo Trying Not to Think About It cover art | Credit: Alfredo Flores

Trying Not to Think About It follows the singer's fourth studio album Good to Know, which was released in May 2020.

This past May, the singer placed second on season 5 of The Masked Singer, and at the time told PEOPLE she didn't anticipate making it that far in the competition.

"I had no expectation of even making it past the first episode," said JoJo. "Truly every single time I was up there for elimination, I was like, 'OK, this is it. I'm going home.' Because as a fan, I've seen some of the best singers in the world not win the show."