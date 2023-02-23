JoJo Says It's a 'Dream Come True' to Make Broadway Debut as Satine in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

It's never "Too Little Too Late" to branch out into a new creative venture.

On Thursday, singer-songwriter and actress JoJo revealed she'll be making her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical for a 14-week engagement from April 11 through July 16 at the Al Hirschfeld Theater in New York City.

"When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song. This show is a full on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams," wrote JoJo, 32, in an Instagram post about the news.

The "Leave (Get Out)" musician said the show's current cast and company is "phenomenal" and gave a special shout-out to Ashley Loren, who currently portrays Satine, noting that she's "theee most incredible badass singer actress artist i'm lucky to call friend and experience her sisterhood and generosity of spirit."

Concluding the post's caption, JoJo expressed appreciation for those supporting her through this new journey: "Thank you to the amazing producers and directorial staff for believing in me like you do. Performing on Broadway and living in NYC?! This is all a dream come true. I know this show means so much to so many and I promise to put all I have into every single night as Satine."

According to a press release, the jukebox musical will see JoJo star as Satine opposite Tony nominee Derek Klena as Christian. As the lead female character, the Aquamarine actress will perform songs including Madonna's "Material Girl," Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" and Katy Perry's "Firework."

JoJo. Amy Sussman/Getty

Best known for the hit songs "Leave (Get Out)" and "Too Little Too Late," JoJo's latest project Trying Not To Think About It was released in 2021, and she's previously acted in films including Aquamarine, RV and G.B.F.

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE after she placed second on season 5 of The Masked Singer, JoJo said she'd "love" to do more acting in the future.

"I've been thinking about how I miss that aspect of things. I just moved agencies, so that's top of my priority list," she said at the time. "I want to take it more seriously. Who knows what's next, as far as that."