JoJo Announces Engagement to Actor Dexter Darden on Christmas: 'Forever with You? Sign Me Up'

"The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!" JoJo shared on Christmas Day

JoJo said "Yes!"

On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer announced that her now-fiancé, Dexter Darden, asked for her hand in marriage.

"Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!" JoJo wrote alongside photographs and video from the proposal — which were taken by shotbythecarters — on Instagram. "The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!"

"Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. And for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us," the "Too Little Too Late" singer added. "You are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden."

In the comment section, Darden, 30, replied: "Yupppppp🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you for being my forever 💍❤️."

Earlier this month, Darden honored his soon-to-be wife on her birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.

Sharing a selection of photos of the pair, the Saved by the Bell reboot star wrote, "Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo !"

"Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can," he added. "You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I've ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!"

Before that, Darden celebrated JoJo — who he called "The Bravest Artist I know on the planet" — as she dropped her recently released EP, Trying Not to Think About It, in October.

"'Trying Not To Think About It' is a project that is Vulnerable, Honest, Motivational, Emotional, and most importantly True! So many people Battle with their Brain, and are afraid to express when they feel like they're loosing this battle," he wrote at the time. "You guys are NOT ALONE! 🍀 ."