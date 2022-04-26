Music Manager Johnny Wright Marries in 'Warm and Heartfelt' Ceremony in Mexico: Source

The man behind some of music's biggest names married Miriam Solis in a romantic white wedding in Cabo San Lucas

Music manager Johnny Wright is married!

Justin Timberlake's current manager tied the knot with Miriam Solis steps away from the ocean at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

"It was warm and heartfelt," an eyewitness told PEOPLE exclusively. "It was small and intimate — family and close friends only. It was lovely and really sweet."

Wright confirmed the news on his own Instagram account, captioning a wedding photo, "Thank you all for coming to my wedding weekend and welcoming Mrs. Miriam Wright."

The 61-year-old got his big break in the industry working as the road manager for New Kids on the Block. He then moved to Orlando, Florida, to work alongside boy band creator Lou Pearlman in the 90s, helping launch the careers of the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. Wright then broke out on his own, going on to manage other names in music like Britney Spears and Aubrey O'Day.

The wedding weekend kicked off with an all-white themed party on Friday evening where guests danced the night away to a Mexican drum line performance and a dance party on the beach.

The couple said 'I do' with Wright in a white tux and his bride in a traditional white gown surrounded by white flowers and vases filled with floating candles around them.

Although Timberlake was missing from the special day (he was hosting his annual golf tournament), country star Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn, who was previously managed by Wright, were in attendance and documented their Mexican vacation for their fans to see.

"We love celebrating love ❤️," Katelyn wrote as she posed next to her husband.