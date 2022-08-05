Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck 'Reviewing' Claims They Stole an Incarcerated Man's Poem: Reports

The song in question is "Sad Motherf---in' Parade," off Depp and Beck's recently released album 18

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck are reviewing allegations made by an incarcerated man, who accused the duo of stealing lyrics from his poem.

In an article published by Rolling Stone, the author of the poem named Slim Wilson — who reportedly served time for murder and armed robbery — claims that Depp and Beck's song "Sad Motherf---in' Parade" off their recently released collaborative album 18, includes lyrics from his poem "Hobo Ben."

Following the article's publication, a spokesperson for the album told Rolling Stone that Depp, 59, and Beck, 78, are "reviewing the enquiry relating to the song 'Sad Motherf---in' Parade.' If appropriate, additional copyright credits will be added to all forms of the album."

A rep for Depp did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

During Wilson's time in Missouri state penitentiary in 1964, he met folklorist Bruce Jackson who documented his poetry and toasts — which eventually made it onto Jackson's 1974 book Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me. Two years later, he released an album of the same name.

In "Hobo Ben," Wilson wrote: "Ladies of culture and beauty so refined, is there one among you that would grant me wine?/I'm raggedy I know, but I have no stink/and God bless the lady that'll buy me a drink./Heavy-hipted Hattie turned to Nadine with a laugh/and said, What that funky motherf---er really need, child, is a bath."

Meanwhile, in Depp and Beck's song, they sing "I'm raggedy, I know, but I have no stink," later adding "God bless the lady that'll buy me a drink" and "what that funky motherf---er really needs, child, is a bath."

"The only two lines I could find in the whole piece that [Depp and Beck] contributed are 'big time motherf---er' and 'bust it down to my level', " Jackson, a professor at the University of Buffalo, told Rolling Stone. "Everything else is from Slim's performance in my book. I've never encountered anything like this. I've been publishing stuff for 50 years, and this is the first time anybody has just ripped something off and put his own name on it."

The album credits only cite Depp and Beck as songwriters, and make no mention of Wilson, Jackson or the book.

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp Makes Over $3.6 Million After Debut Art Collection Sells Out in Hours

Last month, Depp and Beck released their album, titled 18, on July 15.

The duo also released an official music video for "This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr," their first single off the new album. Depp previously teased the release of the song on Instagram.

"It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," the Sweeney Todd actor said in a release.

"I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages," Beck added of Depp. "He was a major force on this record." The British musician joked, "I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."

Depp's recent performances with Beck across Europe come weeks after his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In June, Depp won all three defamation claims in his case against Heard, 36, over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward as a survivor of domestic abuse.

The jury awarded the actor $15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia law capping punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount).

Additionally, the seven-person jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages for her counterclaims against Depp.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Depp has "moved on" since the verdict, saying, "He is now able to get back to what he loves doing."

"He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead," the insider added. "He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

