Johnny Depp Announces Summer 2023 UK Tour with Hollywood Vampires Band amid Shows with Jeff Beck

Also featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, Depp's band added six UK dates to their 2023 summer tour — more than four months since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

By
Published on October 24, 2022 03:00 PM
Johnny Depp of The Hollywood Vampires performs at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Johnny Depp with Hollywood Vampires. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Vampires band has added a string of UK concert dates to its upcoming 2023 tour.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, the 59-year-old actor announced the rock group — which also features Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen — will be performing at six arena venues across England in July 2023 with special guests Seether and The Tubes.

Tickets go on presale for the supergroup's fan club on Tuesday at 10 a.m. BST, then venue presales launch Wednesday at 10 a.m. BST for Glasgow, Manchester and London and the following day at 10 a.m. BST for all other venues. General on-sale tickets become available Friday at 10 a.m. BST. Information regarding tickets can be found at Hollywood Vampires' website.

The new tour dates, along with previously announced European concerts set to take place in June 2023, were originally planned for 2021 before Hollywood Vampires canceled all their shows due to pandemic travel restrictions. "We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible," wrote the band in a March 2021 statement.

Hollywood Vampires formed in 2012 and has since released two albums, 2015's Hollywood Vampires and 2019's Rise.

Earlier this month, Depp and Jeff Beck, who released an album together over the summer, began their U.S. tour (which goes through November and has stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville and more) at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. — just over four months since a verdict was reached in his Virginia defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. His attorneys from the Fairfax, Virginia, trial, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, attended the show and posed for photos backstage wearing VIP passes.

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp Dating Lawyer Joelle Rich from His U.K. Libel Trial 'but It's Not Serious': Source

On June 1, the jury sided mostly with Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. They found that Heard, 36, defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. Additionally, Heard won one of her defamation counterclaims, awarded $2 million in damages. They are both appealing the verdicts.

Earlier this month, Depp spoke to SiriusXM about how it's felt to play concerts again for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. "Jeff very simply and kindly — and his wife, Sandra — just took me into their house, and I lived with them for months and months and months. Then, we went on the first tour together," he said. "For me, having had to deal with other things at the same time, once those things are down the road and you drop into the tour, it's like you're home."

See the full list of Hollywood Vampires' upcoming tour dates below.

June 10, 2023 - Istanbul, Turkey - Life Park

June 20, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-ARENA

June 21 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

June 23 - Grenchen, Switzerland - Summerside Festival

June 24 - Paris, France - Zenith La Villette

June 27 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

June 28 - Zitadelle Spandau, Berlin - Citadel Music Festival

June 30 - Zitadelle Mainz - Summer in the City

July 1 - Sperken, Austria - Castle Clam

July 5 - Scarborough, UK - Open Air Theatre

July 7 - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena

July 8 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

July 9 - London, UK - The O2

July 11 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

July 12 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Arena

Related Articles
Johnny Depp attends the promotion of the animated series "Puffins"
Johnny Depp Reunites with His Hollywood Vampires Band for Overseas Tour Dates After Defamation Trial
Johnny Depp kicked off his U.S. tour with Jeff Beck in Washington D.C. His attorneys from his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, attended
Johnny Depp Performs at D.C. Concert with His Amber Heard Trial Lawyers in Audience
BLINK-182 RETURNS FOR MASSIVE GLOBAL TOUR & NEW MUSIC REUNITING MARK, TOM, AND TRAVIS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY 10 YEARS
Blink-182 Reunites with Tom DeLonge for Massive 2023 World Tour, New Album and 'Edging' Single
Whitney Heard, Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Perugia, ITALY - Johnny Depp is seen arriving with a pretty young red-haired woman to rehearsal at the Arena Santa Giuliana today
Johnny Depp Photographed in Italy with Red-Haired Woman While on Tour with Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp meeting his fans in front of Offenbach Town Hall, Hesse, Germany
Johnny Depp Greets Fans in Germany Ahead of Concert Stop with Jeff Beck
Mandatory Credit: Photo by KIMMO BRANDT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12992283p) Johnny Depp performs on stage at the Helsinki Blues Festival, Finland, 19 June 2022. Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck in Helsinki Blues Festival, Finland - 16 Jun 2022
Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage in Monaco to Perform Songs from the Pair's Upcoming Album
Johnny Depp Announces New Album with Jeff Beck One Week After Defamation Trial Win Against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp Announces New Album with Jeff Beck One Week After Defamation Trial Win Against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck 'Reviewing' Claims They Stole an Incarcerated Man's Poem: Reports
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Makes Over $3.6 Million After Debut Art Collection Sells Out in Hours
johnny depp, jeff beck
Johnny Depp Performs for a Second Time in England Before Amber Heard Defamation Trial Verdict
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck in concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London
Kate Moss Attends Johnny Depp's Third Performance in England as Jury Deliberations Continue
Johnny Depp performs at Royal Albert Hall. Pictured: Johnny Depp Ref: SPL5315347 300522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Johnny Depp Performs at Concert in England as He Awaits Verdict in Amber Heard Defamation Trial
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard returns from recess at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp's Legal Team Argues Against Amber Heard's 'Baseless' Request for Mistrial
HELSINKI, FINLAND - JUNE 19: Johnny Depp performs on stage with Jeff Beck (not pictured) during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)
Johnny Depp Performs with Jeff Beck 2 Weeks After Amber Heard Trial Win: 'He Has Moved On' (Source)
US actress Amber Heard (C) stands with a legal team member and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft
Judge Denies Amber Heard's Mistrial Request, Says 'No Evidence of Fraud or Wrongdoing' Among Jury