Johnny Depp's Hollywood Vampires band has added a string of UK concert dates to its upcoming 2023 tour.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, the 59-year-old actor announced the rock group — which also features Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen — will be performing at six arena venues across England in July 2023 with special guests Seether and The Tubes.

Tickets go on presale for the supergroup's fan club on Tuesday at 10 a.m. BST, then venue presales launch Wednesday at 10 a.m. BST for Glasgow, Manchester and London and the following day at 10 a.m. BST for all other venues. General on-sale tickets become available Friday at 10 a.m. BST. Information regarding tickets can be found at Hollywood Vampires' website.

The new tour dates, along with previously announced European concerts set to take place in June 2023, were originally planned for 2021 before Hollywood Vampires canceled all their shows due to pandemic travel restrictions. "We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible," wrote the band in a March 2021 statement.

Hollywood Vampires formed in 2012 and has since released two albums, 2015's Hollywood Vampires and 2019's Rise.

Earlier this month, Depp and Jeff Beck, who released an album together over the summer, began their U.S. tour (which goes through November and has stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville and more) at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. — just over four months since a verdict was reached in his Virginia defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. His attorneys from the Fairfax, Virginia, trial, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, attended the show and posed for photos backstage wearing VIP passes.

On June 1, the jury sided mostly with Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. They found that Heard, 36, defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. Additionally, Heard won one of her defamation counterclaims, awarded $2 million in damages. They are both appealing the verdicts.

Earlier this month, Depp spoke to SiriusXM about how it's felt to play concerts again for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. "Jeff very simply and kindly — and his wife, Sandra — just took me into their house, and I lived with them for months and months and months. Then, we went on the first tour together," he said. "For me, having had to deal with other things at the same time, once those things are down the road and you drop into the tour, it's like you're home."

See the full list of Hollywood Vampires' upcoming tour dates below.

June 10, 2023 - Istanbul, Turkey - Life Park

June 20, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-ARENA

June 21 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

June 23 - Grenchen, Switzerland - Summerside Festival

June 24 - Paris, France - Zenith La Villette

June 27 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

June 28 - Zitadelle Spandau, Berlin - Citadel Music Festival

June 30 - Zitadelle Mainz - Summer in the City

July 1 - Sperken, Austria - Castle Clam

July 5 - Scarborough, UK - Open Air Theatre

July 7 - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena

July 8 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

July 9 - London, UK - The O2

July 11 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

July 12 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Arena