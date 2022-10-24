Entertainment Music Johnny Depp Announces Summer 2023 UK Tour with Hollywood Vampires Band amid Shows with Jeff Beck Also featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, Depp's band added six UK dates to their 2023 summer tour — more than four months since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Johnny Depp with Hollywood Vampires. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Johnny Depp's Hollywood Vampires band has added a string of UK concert dates to its upcoming 2023 tour. In a video posted to social media on Monday, the 59-year-old actor announced the rock group — which also features Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen — will be performing at six arena venues across England in July 2023 with special guests Seether and The Tubes. Tickets go on presale for the supergroup's fan club on Tuesday at 10 a.m. BST, then venue presales launch Wednesday at 10 a.m. BST for Glasgow, Manchester and London and the following day at 10 a.m. BST for all other venues. General on-sale tickets become available Friday at 10 a.m. BST. Information regarding tickets can be found at Hollywood Vampires' website. Johnny Depp Reunites with His Hollywood Vampires Band for Overseas Tour Dates After Defamation Trial The new tour dates, along with previously announced European concerts set to take place in June 2023, were originally planned for 2021 before Hollywood Vampires canceled all their shows due to pandemic travel restrictions. "We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible," wrote the band in a March 2021 statement. Hollywood Vampires formed in 2012 and has since released two albums, 2015's Hollywood Vampires and 2019's Rise. Earlier this month, Depp and Jeff Beck, who released an album together over the summer, began their U.S. tour (which goes through November and has stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville and more) at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. — just over four months since a verdict was reached in his Virginia defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. His attorneys from the Fairfax, Virginia, trial, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, attended the show and posed for photos backstage wearing VIP passes. RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp Dating Lawyer Joelle Rich from His U.K. Libel Trial 'but It's Not Serious': Source On June 1, the jury sided mostly with Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. They found that Heard, 36, defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. Additionally, Heard won one of her defamation counterclaims, awarded $2 million in damages. They are both appealing the verdicts. Earlier this month, Depp spoke to SiriusXM about how it's felt to play concerts again for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. "Jeff very simply and kindly — and his wife, Sandra — just took me into their house, and I lived with them for months and months and months. Then, we went on the first tour together," he said. "For me, having had to deal with other things at the same time, once those things are down the road and you drop into the tour, it's like you're home." Johnny Depp Performs at D.C. Concert with His Amber Heard Trial Lawyers in Audience See the full list of Hollywood Vampires' upcoming tour dates below. June 10, 2023 - Istanbul, Turkey - Life Park June 20, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-ARENA June 21 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal June 23 - Grenchen, Switzerland - Summerside Festival June 24 - Paris, France - Zenith La Villette June 27 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark June 28 - Zitadelle Spandau, Berlin - Citadel Music Festival June 30 - Zitadelle Mainz - Summer in the City July 1 - Sperken, Austria - Castle Clam July 5 - Scarborough, UK - Open Air Theatre July 7 - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena July 8 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena July 9 - London, UK - The O2 July 11 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena July 12 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Arena