Johnny Cash's Life in Photos

The legendary musician was born J. R. Cash on Feb. 26, 1932 in Kingslon, Arkansas. He was raised on farm alongside three older and three younger siblings. Cash worked in cotton fields with his family starting at age five, singing to pass the time.

Cash served in the Air Force for four years, and changed his name to John Ray because initials weren't allowed to be used for a first name. It wasn't until he signed with Sun Records in 1955 that he started going by "Johnny."

During his time in the Air Force, he bought his first guitar and started his first band called The Landsberg Barbarians before he was discharged and returned to Texas where he had trained.