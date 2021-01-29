Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis' Iconic Recordings Sold to Primary Wave Music in Massive Deal

Lewis' mega-hit song "Great Balls of Fire" sold a whopping one million copies within one week of its debut

Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis' iconic tracks have a new home.

On Thursday, Primary Wave Music announced that they had acquired Sun Records. The huge deal includes master recordings from some of music's biggest names, including Cash and Lewis along with other fellow hitmakers such as Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison and The Dixie Cups. Cash died in 2003 after suffering respiratory failure.

Some timeless records that transitioned in the multi-million dollar acquisition include: "Blue Suede Shoes" by Perkins, "Great Balls of Fire" by Lewis, "I Walk the Line" by Cash, "Ooby Dooby" by Orbison and Billy Lee Riley's "Red Hot."

Bill Justis' "Raunchy" is also among the popular recordings that have found a new home at Primary Wave. More of Lewis' extensive master recordings that transitioned in the deal are "In the Mood" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."

The 85-year-old hitmaker's "Great Balls of Fire" saw incredible success. Within one week of its debut, it sold a whopping one million copies. The bop went on to become one of the best-selling singles in the U.S., having sold more than five million copies.

John A. Singleton, President of Sun Entertainment Corporation said in a statement: "We are extremely pleased to pass the Sun Records baton to Primary Wave and are confident that they will continue to reach new heights for the crown jewel of the music business created by Sam Phillips, which my brother, Shelby, and I have kept alive and relevant for the past 50 years."

And Larry Mestel, CEO & Founder of Primary Wave Music, is equally fond of the new deal. "Sun Records is the original home to some of the biggest legends in music," he said in a statement.