John Travolta Shows Off Singing and Dance Moves as He Joins Pitbull for Surprise Performance

John Travolta has moves!

Joining Pitbull on stage at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro for a surprise appearance, Travolta showed off his dance moves and singing skills.

Pitbull hit the stage singing his hit “3 to Tango” before introducing the actor, who was sporting a black suit and unbuttoned dress shirt, perfect for the Miami scene. The actor, 66, gets into some sexy dance moves, tangoing with Pitbull’s backup dancers — just as he did in the song’s music video, in which he guest stars.

Travolta then heads off stage before Pitbull, 39, starts singing “Get Ready,” his collaboration with Blake Shelton. With Shelton not present, Travolta then hit the stage again — this time, with a mic in hand to fill in for the country singer.

Travolta did not hold back his dance moves spinning around and shaking his backside to Pitbull’s upbeat track.

Following Travolta’s appearance, Lil Jon hit the stage with Mr. Worldwide for a lively performance of their collaboration “Cinco de Mayo.”

But when viewers thought that was all from Travolta, he hit the stage once again with a seemingly Gangnam Style-inspired dance during Jon and Mr. 405’s performance.

In the music video for “3 to Tango,” Travolta watches some dancers showing off their skills before joining the women in a tango of his own. At the end of the clip, Travolta puts on some iconic Pitbull aviator glasses before saying his hit phrase: “Dale!” The song is part of the Pitbull’s 2019 album Libertad 548.

Travolta and Pitbull’s friendship traces back well before Thursday’s performance.

During Pitbull’s 2018 handprint ceremony in Hollywood, Travolta gave a speech about Mr. Worldwide, calling him “one of the greatest entertainers of all time.”

“I once told Armando I wanted to be friends with him for the rest of my life and forever. Little did I know we would be immortalized together at the Chinese Theatre,” he said then.

Last year, Travolta also revealed that Pitbull inspired his shaved head look.

“A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull — he lives his life like this, he would send pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he’d superimpose no hair and say, ‘I prefer this,’ so I thought… Maybe it’s time to do it,” the actor told Extra.