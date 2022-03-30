John Stamos Shares Video Message from Late Foo Fighters Rocker Taylor Hawkins: 'Miss You Pal'

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died last Friday at age 50 at his hotel in Colombia

John Stamos is remembering the late Taylor Hawkins with love.

On Instagram Wednesday, the 58-year-old actor posted an undated video of Hawkins jokingly discussing how Stamos got chosen for a GEICO Insurance commercial instead of him.

In the quick clip, the musician, who died last Friday at age 50, called the Fuller House star a "good buddy" and "great drummer" before revealing that he wasn't too happy with him, and sharing why.

"I am a little upset with him. Actually, I have to be honest with you because I was supposed to do that GEICO commercial. You know that GEICO commercial where he flips, flips the stick. That was mine. Originally that was mine," Hawkins said.

"But they decided to go with Stamos because he's better looking. But I am the best stick flipper around, sorry Stamos," he continued. "I got this. It goes me, Tommy Lee, Stamos."

Stamos, who has performed on and off with the Beach Boys since 1984, agreed and captioned the clip "Yes, Taylor you are the best stick flipper and I miss you pal!"

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, just before the Foo Fighters were scheduled to take the stage at the Festival Estéreo Picnic musical festival. Local authorities said an ambulance was dispatched to his hotel after he complained of chest pains, and paramedics' attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.

Taylor Hawkins Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Ten different substances were found in a preliminary urine toxicology test, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, according to the Attorney General's Office of Colombia. Days later the band announced they would be canceling all upcoming tour dates in order to grieve and heal.

The Foo Fighters confirmed the news of Hawkins' death in a statement on their official Twitter account.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the message read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."