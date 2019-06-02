John Stamos Calls Himself 'Uncle Jonas' as He Poses with Jonas Brothers amid Ongoing Prank War

John Stamos is fully embracing his role as a bonus Jonas.

The Fuller House star has been involved in a hilarious prank war with Nick Jonas for months now, but it seems the two have finally set aside their differences – and Stamos appears to have joined the family!

Stamos, 55, posed with Joe, 29, Nick, and Kevin at the Wango Tango concert Saturday in a Jonas Brothers T-shirt, calling himself as “Uncle Jonas.”

In the photo, he stands between Kevin, 31, and Nick, 26, with a finger to his lips as he shows off apparent tattoos of all three brothers on his arm.

The band’s official Instagram shared the photo too, writing, “Uncle Jonas. Welcome to the family.”

The actor – who is best known as Uncle Jesse on Full House – later posted a video that featured him zooming into the Brothers’ drum set with the caption, “Guess where I am.”

Stamos introduced the band before their Wango Tango performance, telling the crowd, “You know, people often say to me, ‘John, you stay so young, you like all the hip music, you’re so damn cool — how can I bring that kind of vibe into my own life?’ And I tell them it’s simple: Get yourself a Jonas Brothers T-shirt.”

In addition to firing off multiple T-shirt cannons, the father of one said, “And because I look so damn good in it, the guys made me an honorary member of the band. Last night during a private ceremony, I was knighted into the band as Uncle Jonas.”

Stamos has long been a fan of the “Sucker” singers, and has been spotted in recent years sporting Jonas Brothers T-shirts.

Nick took notice, and in February kicked off the prank war when he was photographed wearing a sweatshirt that had a photo on it of Stamos wearing a JoBros T-shirt.

“It’s your move @johnstamos,” he wrote, sharing the photo on Instagram.

Stamos quickly hit back, taking things a step further by creating a pillow with a photo of Jonas’ sweatshirt on it.

Jonas again escalated the war, making a large blanket out of the photo of Stamos sleeping on his pillow.

The You actor kept things moving by getting an apparent tattoo of Nick’s face on his arm days later.

“#jobrosforlife,” he captioned an Instagram photo of his tattoo artist getting to work.

Stamos even got Joe in on the fun, when he chimed into a post the star shared to Instagram asking fans which songs they’d most like to see the group perform on their upcoming tour.

“Forever!” the actor wrote, referencing the classic Beach Boys song Uncle Jesse sings to wife Becky, played by Lori Loughlin, during their wedding ceremony on the show.

The Jonas Brothers performed at Wango Tango Saturday, along with stars like Halsey, Taylor Swift, Zedd and Five Seconds of Summer.