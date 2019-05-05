John Stamos Tells Joe Jonas What Song He Should Play During Upcoming Jonas Brothers Tour

Let the pranking continue!

In what can only be seen as an escalation of John Stamos’ ongoing prank war with Nick Jonas, the Fuller House star, 55, has now turned his sights on Nick’s older brother Joe.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old singer, who tied the knot with Sophie Turner earlier this week, shared a photo from a recent Jonas Brothers performance, as he asked his fans which songs they’d most like to see the group perform on their upcoming tour.

While most of the commenters suggested some of the group’s biggest hits, like “Burnin’ Up” and “Sucker,” Stamos had something else in mind — and it’s not even a Jonas Brothers hit!

“Forever!” the actor wrote, referencing the classic Beach Boys song Uncle Jesse sings to wife Becky, played by Lori Loughlin, during their wedding ceremony on the show.

The jest is the latest in a long line of hilarious antics involving Stamos and the group.

Stamos and Nick have been involved in an ongoing prank war since February, beginning when Stamos stepped out wearing a sweatshirt that had a photo of Stamos wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt on it.

Jonas then posted a photo of him wearing the Stamos hoodie on Instagram, captioning the post, “It’s your move @johnstamos.”

The pals and former Scream Queens costars took things even further when Stamos had a pillow made with a screen print of Jonas’ sweatshirt. Earlier in March, Stamos posted his creation on Instagram, writing, “I had the craziest dream last night…”

Then, on March 11, Jonas revealed his most recent addition to the back and forth — a blanket he had made that featured a photo of Stamos’ pillow. “I’ll sleep well tonight knowing #sucker is number 1!” he captioned the post, celebrating the Jonas Brothers’ first single since reuniting.

Most recently, Stamos one-upped Jonas by sharing a photo of himself allegedly getting a tattoo of the youngest Jonas Brothers member’s face on his forearm. He captioned the post, “#jobrosforlife.”

Additionally, after his pants suddenly ripped during a performance with The Beach Boys last month, Stamos suggested that Nick was somehow to blame.

“I think that Jonas kid is behind this! (or my butt is getting bigger),” Stamos jokingly shared.