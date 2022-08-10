John Stamos and The Beach Boys Pay Tribute to Bob Saget at 'Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer' Concert

Saget died unexpectedly in January at age 65

By
Published on August 10, 2022 12:56 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

John Stamos and The Beach Boys are honoring Bob Saget.

While performing together onstage at the "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Stamos, 58, and the band took the opportunity to pay tribute to Saget, who died unexpectedly in January. He was 65 years old.

In a clip Stamos reposted from a fan on his Instagram Story on Monday, a video featuring Saget can be seen playing onscreen before Stamos and the band performed The Beach Boys' classic hit, "Forever."

john stamos/Instagram
john stamos/Instagram

The video also featured the fictional Full House band, Jesse and the Rippers, as well as some scenes from the show, including clips of Saget portraying the beloved character of Danny Tanner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

john stamos/Instagram
john stamos/Instagram

In May, the Big Shot actor celebrated his longtime friend on what would've been his 66th birthday, sharing a smiling photo of himself and Saget by the beach for the occasion. He quoted legendary actor Jack Lemmon at the top of the Instagram caption, writing, "Death ends a life, not a relationship."

He continued, "Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly."

Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo replied to Stamos, "Truer words have never been spoken. Love you brother ❤️"

Saget was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, and Stamos published the remarks he made at his friend's funeral in the Los Angeles Times that same day.

RELATED: John Stamos Says 'Mornings Are Hard' as He Grieves Bob Saget: 'I Miss Getting a Text from Him'

"Bob was there for me like no other," he said in his speech.

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet," he shared. "I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. ... Everyone here wants an encore with Bob."

Related Articles
Bob Saget and John Stamos
John Stamos Honors Late 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget's 66th Birthday: 'Miss You Madly'
John Stamos Posts Throwback Photo of Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen: ‘Unfiltered Joy’
John Stamos Shares 2004 Throwback Photo with Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen: 'Unfiltered Joy'
Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget is a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family. Featuring John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, Lara and Aubrey Saget.
John Stamos Reads His Last Text from Bob Saget in Upcoming Netflix Tribute Special for Late Actor
Bob Saget and John Mayer
John Mayer Among Friends to Remember Bob Saget on What Would Have Been His 66th Birthday
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband as She Accepts His Critics Choice Impact Award
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband as She Accepts His Critics Choice Impact Award
Bob Saget and John Stamos
John Stamos Remembers Bob Saget as 'Bright and Fierce' with Touching Video Tribute
Actors John Stamos (L) and Bob Saget
John Stamos Says 'Mornings Are Hard' as He Grieves Bob Saget: 'I Miss Getting a Text from Him'
Kelly Rizzo attends the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin attends the 30th Annual Scleroderma Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage
Kelly Rizzo Attended Jodie Sweetin's Wedding, Says Bob Saget 'Was Right by My Side'
Bob Saget/Candace Cameron
Candace Cameron Bure Posts Bittersweet Tribute to Late TV Dad Bob Saget: 'Do I Still Say Happy Birthday?'
Lori Loughlin Joins John Stamos, John Mayer and Jeff Ross on Instagram Live to Honor Bob Saget
Lori Loughlin Says 'It's Still Hard' to Believe Bob Saget Is Gone During IG Live with John Stamos
Bob Saget and John Stamos
John Stamos 'Disappointed' Bob Saget Was 'Left Out' of Tony Awards' 2022 In Memoriam Segment
Bob Saget
Bob Saget Tribute Among Premiere Dates Set for Netflix Is a Joke Festival Specials
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Kelly Rizzo attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Bob Saget attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Kelly Rizzo Wants 'One More Day' with Bob Saget as She Celebrates Birthday with 'Full House' Stars
Danny (Bob Saget), Kimmy (Andrea Barber), D.J. (Candace Cameron), Jesse and Becky (John Stamos and Lori Loughlin, holding twin sons Nicky and Alex, played by twins Blake/Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit), Comet (dog), Joey (Dave Coulier), Michelle (Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin)
Where to Watch Bob Saget's Hit TV Shows and Movies, from 'Full House' to 'How I Met Your Mother'
Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Posts Father's Day Tribute to the Late Actor: 'He Chose Love, Always'. https://www.instagram.com/larasaget/.
Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Posts Father's Day Tribute to the Late Actor: 'He Chose Love, Always'
john stamos caitlin mchugh and son billy
John Stamos Cuddles Up with Son Billy in Goofy Video as He Shares Another Tribute to Bob Saget