Hall & Oates' John Oates on His Past Mental Health Struggles: 'Something's Lifted Off of Me'

"For so long, I had been on this hamster wheel of traveling and touring and hotels and shows, but then all of a sudden, I was able to reflect," Oates tells PEOPLE as he releases new song "Pushin' a Rock"

By
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres author page photo
Tricia Despres

Tricia Despres is a writer for PEOPLE digital, covering everything from country music to pets to that love story that will have you shedding some tears. Since graduating from Northern Illinois University with her Journalism degree firmly in her hands, the wife of one and mother of two has written for publications such as the Chicago Sun-Times, Taste of Country, and several state mags across the Midwest. When she is not at her laptop, she remains in a state of mourning over the demise of Rascal Flatts.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 06:40 PM

Hall & Oates' John Oates has been having a tough time as of late.

"There's a lot going on in my life right now," admits Oates during a revealing interview with PEOPLE. "I'm going through some things that I've never experienced in my life, stresses, and things like that which are affecting me very deeply. So, in a way, it's cathartic for me to have this song right now."

That song that Oates speaks of is his latest single, "Pushin' a Rock," an all too relatable anthem that speaks of the importance of struggle and perseverance and the universal nature of both.

And while Oates, 73, seems somewhat hesitant to delve too deep into his own circumstances surrounding his current mental health, the Grammy-nominated artist does offer up clues as to the challenging times he found himself wading through when the pandemic shutdown caused the man — who had been entertaining millions for five decades as part of the iconic pop-rock duo Hall & Oates — to finally stop.

John Oates
John Oates. Michael Weintrob

"For so long, I had been on this hamster wheel of traveling and touring and hotels and shows, but then all of a sudden, I was able to reflect," says Oates, who recently teamed up with Movember, the leading international men's health charity, to raise awareness and funds for men's health issues such as mental health. "I placed my trust in certain people and certain business adventures that weren't being reciprocated. I felt betrayed in a sense."

And it was that betrayal that ultimately resulted in "Pushin' a Rock." However, the story of "Pushin' a Rock" goes all the way back to 2015, as Oates was working on a new album that had him co-writing the song with Grammy-winning producer and writer Nathan Paul Chapman.

"I went over to his house, and he and I wrote ["Pushin' a Rock'] together. We actually pushed 'record' in this little room where he had worked on all the Taylor [Swift] stuff," Oates remembers of the coveted producer. "There definitely was an interesting, emotional, dynamic thing going on."

John Oates
John Oates. David McClister

Those emotions soon had the two men talking about the struggles that everyone feels at one time or another, and ultimately, a version of "Pushin' a Rock" then titled "Pushin' a Rock Uphill" made it to Oates' 2013 album Stand Strong. It wasn't until years later that Oates began to wonder if the song ever did reach its full potential.

"Lyrically it was solid, but musically, it felt like it didn't really capture the emotion of what the lyrics were really about," Oates recalls of "Pushin' a Rock." "And for me, the ultimate test of the song is when the lyrics and the music integrate perfectly and mesh together and feel like they belong together."

And in Oates' mind, "Pushin' a Rock" had yet to mesh, so he began to work on it once again with Chapman during the pandemic with the hope that the song could come together as Oates envisioned.

"When Nathan came to the studio this time around, he said, 'Man, this is how it should have sounded from the start,'" remembers Oates, who has recorded seven solo albums since 1999.

Also, this time around, the music video for "Pushin' a Rock" also tells the all-too-relatable story exactly the way Oates always hoped it would.

John Oates
John Oates. Monica Baranko

"I'm super proud of the video," explains Oates, who worked alongside video director Jason Denton on the artistic piece. "This is about reality. It's about grit. It's about getting down to the essence of what this song is really about. And then, when I hit that high note, [the music video] has this uplifting feeling that reminds you there is a silver lining behind this dark cloud."

And for Oates, the dark clouds have also begun to clear.

"I feel like I've turned a corner and I think this song was part of it," he concludes. "So many artists and songwriters might not be able to articulate themselves and their emotions necessarily, but they do it through their music and through their song. And in this case, that's exactly what happened. I feel like something's lifted off me and getting this song out to the world is super important to me."

Related Articles
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Scherzinger shows off her sparkly dress and black leather jacket as she's seen leaving Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence holiday party held in Brentwood.
Haim Sisters, Nicole Scherzinger, Evan Ross and More Kick Off Holiday Season at Star-Studded Bash
Angel Carter, Lance Bass, Aaron carter
Angel Carter and Lance Bass to Hold 'Songs for Tomorrow' Charity Concert to Honor the Late Aaron
Lizzo, Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks Praises Lizzo for Her 'Beautiful' People's Choice Awards Presentation: 'Stunning'
Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Kane Brown
Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Maluma Among Stars to Perform at 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey Shares First Single from New Album 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'
an Gaye attends Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Dead at 66
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Honoree Lizzo accepts The People's Champion award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Lizzo's Mom Presents People's Champion Award to Her at People's Choice Awards: 'So Proud of Her'
The Voice -- Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performances Episode 2219A -- Pictured: Morgan Myles
'The Voice's' Morgan Myles Dedicates Semifinals Performance to Late Cousin Who Died of Brain Cancer
Interviewed Jeremih about his return to music post hospitalization. https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203496907951169
Jeremih on Returning to Music After MIS Hospitalization and Relearning to Walk: 'I Know Why I'm Here'
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez Released from House Arrest to Prepare for Megan Thee Stallion Trial: Report
Musician Steve Lacy visits SiriusXM Studios on September 23, 2022 in New York City.
Steve Lacy Calls 2020 Car Accident a 'Wake-Up Call' That Changed His Perspective: 'Spiritual Thing'
Trevor Lukather Madison Cain Wedding
Toto's Steve Lukather and Journey's Jonathan Cain's Children Trevor and Madison Wed in L.A.
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Singer John Waite, former member of The Babys and Bad English, performs onstage at YouTube Theater on August 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
John Waite Reviews His Career and Misfire Covers of Hit 'Missing You': 'Hard to Get That Song Right'
Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' for the First Time Since 2017 Reveal of Parkinson's Diagnosis
Neil Diamond Surprises Broadway Audience with Rare Performance of 'Sweet Caroline' — Watch!
Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over Tour Sale Debacle
Taylor Swift Fans Planning to Sue Ticketmaster After Eras Tour Ticketing Controversy: Report
Jack White calls out Elon Musk after Kanye West is banned from twitter
Jack White Calls Out Elon Musk After Kanye West Is Banned from Twitter: 'Do the Right Thing'