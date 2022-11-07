John Mellencamp Speaks Out Against Antisemitism: 'Silence Is Complicity'

John Mellencamp implored other artists to rail against the increasing tide of prejudicial incidents at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday

By Alex Cramer
and
Published on November 7, 2022
John Mellencamp speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

John Mellencamp is encouraging action against the resurgence of antisemitism in the U.S.

In an impassioned speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, the 71-year-old Grammy award-winner spoke of his solidarity with the Jewish people, while introducing attorney Allen Grubman, who was honored at the event.

"Allen is Jewish and I only bring that up because my life has been greatly enhanced by my friendship and association with countless Jewish people," the musician said.

"I cannot tell you how f---ing important it is to speak out if you're an artist," he continued. "We're all human beings. I don't give a f---. There's a trick, silence is complicity."

Mellencamp concluded, "I'll say that again, silence is complicity. And this way I am standing here tonight loudly and proudly and in solidarity with Allen, his family and all of my Jewish friends and all the Jewish people around the world. F--- antisemitism, and f--- anybody who says anything in that manner."

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)
Kanye West. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The "Jack & Diane" star went on to call Grubman his friend and "a true American."

Mellencamp's speech comes amid recent controversies involving Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving, as well as an uptick in antisemitic incidents in the Los Angeles area last month.

In October, West tweeted in a now-deleted post that he hoped to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," while Irving drew sharp criticism for publicizing the antisemitic movie Hebrews to Negroes on his social media channels.

Companies such as Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have since cut ties with West, while Irving is currently serving a five-game suspension. He must also complete six action items before returning to his team, the Brooklyn Nets.

A wave of celebrities, including John Legend, Lizzo, Jack Antonoff, Howard Stern, Michael Rapaport, Khloé Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and Amy Schumer, have spoken out to show their support, some of whom followed the lead of Jessica Seinfeld, who modeled a template on social media.

"If you don't know what to say, you can just say this in your feed," Seinfeld, 51, wrote, alongside a graphic with the words "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

