Rocker John Mellencamp and Beauty Expert Nurse Jamie Split

John Mellencamp and girlfriend Nurse Jamie have split.

The singer, 69, and the celebrity skin care expert, 50, have ended their relationship, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Reps for Mellencamp and the beauty expert, whose real name is Jamie Sue Sherrill, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

PEOPLE confirmed news of their relationship last April. At the time, E! News reported that Mellencamp and Sherrill had been dating since the "beginning of the year."

Mellencamp and the mom of three, whose list of celebrity clients includes Jessica Alba and the Kardashian sisters, are both from Indiana.

The relationship marked the musician's first since his split from ex-fiancée Meg Ryan in 2019.

In November 2019, PEOPLE confirmed Mellencamp and Ryan, who had dated on and off for nearly eight years, had ended their engagement.

"He didn't want to get married again," a source told PEOPLE at the time of Mellencamp, who has been married three times before. (Mellencamp was married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970-81 and to Victoria Granucci from 1981-89.)

Mellencamp and Ryan began dating in 2011, after the musician ended his 18-year marriage to model Elaine Irwin. However, the pair called it quits in August 2014 primarily because of the long distance. Mellencamp then dated model Christie Brinkley for a year.