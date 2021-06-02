Mellencamp and Barrett connected via his daughter Teddi Jo, the source tells PEOPLE

John Mellencamp Is Dating Natasha Barrett — They've 'Been Seeing Each Other for a Few Months:' Source

John Mellencamp has a new lady in his life.

The "Jack & Diane" singer, 69, has been dating realtor Natasha Barrett, whom he met thanks to one of his daughters, for some time now, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

"He is dating Natasha," the source told PEOPLE. "He met her through his daughter Teddi Jo, who lives in LA. They've been seeing each other for a few months."

"Everybody really likes her," the insider added.

The news of their relationship comes after they were spotted strolling alongside the Malibu Beach coastline over Memorial Day weekend. Mellencamp split from beauty guru Jamie Sue "Nurse Jamie" Sherrill in January after dating for nearly a year.

Before then, Mellencamp split from ex-fiancée Meg Ryan in 2019. "He didn't want to get married again," a source told PEOPLE at the time. (Mellencamp had been married three times before.)

Mellencamp's new flame is a celebrity realtor who helped sell the Los Angeles home that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris lived in while they were married. They listed the Mediterranean-style house for $4.995 million with Barrett and Billy Rose of The Agency in late 2018. The house sold for $4.75 million.

According to her bio with The Agency, Barrett was born and raised in Santa Barbara. Her mother was also a real estate agent. Before real estate, she worked in the film and magazine industries.

"During her free time, Natasha enjoys writing, cooking, hiking, beach dinners with family and friends, and traveling the world in search of her soulmate," the bio read.