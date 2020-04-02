John Mellencamp Dating Beauty Expert Nurse Jamie After Engagement to Meg Ryan Ends

Image zoom Myrna M. Suarez/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty

John Mellencamp has a new woman in his life.

PEOPLE confirms the singer, 68, is dating celebrity skincare expert Nurse Jamie, 49.

Mellencamp and his new girlfriend, whose real name is Jamie Sue Sherrill, have been dating since the “beginning of the year,” according to E! News.

A rep for Mellencamp did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment, while a rep for Sherrill declines to comment on her personal life.

Mellencamp and the mom of three, who has worked with celebrity clients Jessica Alba and the Kardashian sisters, are both from Indiana.

The musician’s latest relationship is his first since his split from ex-fiancée Meg Ryan.

In November 2019, PEOPLE confirmed Mellencamp and Ryan ended their engagement after one year. The pair had dated on and off for nearly eight years.

“He didn’t want to get married again,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of Mellencamp, who has been married three times before. (Mellencamp was married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970-81 and to Victoria Granucci from 1981-89.)

The Indiana native and Ryan began dating in 2011, after Mellencamp ended his 18-year marriage to model Elaine Irwin. Then, he and Ryan called it quits in August 2014 primarily because of the long distance and Mellencamp dated Christie Brinkley for a year.

“He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it,” the source said of Mellencamp and Ryan. “It’s unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it’s too bad they split. They really got along so well together.”